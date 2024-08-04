Assam Tourism Development Corporation signs MoU with two Tata Group subsidiaries

New Delhi [India], August 4 : Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Amalgamated Plantations Private Limited (APPL) and the Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL), both subsidiaries of Tata Group companies, to promote tourism across the state.

The signing of the MoU took place in Guwahati on Saturday.

Under this MoU, a Taj Resort and Spa will be established with an investment of Rs. 120 crore. Additionally, Amalgamated Plantations Private Limited, in collaboration with Indian Hotels Company Limited, will develop hotel and hospitality infrastructure with modern facilities in Kaziranga.

ATDC, on behalf of the Government of Assam, will act as the nodal agency for the project's implementation.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, speaking at the event, expressed his gratitude to Tata Group companies for partnering with the Government of Assam to promote eco-tourism. He highlighted that this venture would significantly contribute to the overall development of tourism in the state.

The CM noted that once fully operational, the project is expected to generate over 200 direct jobs and enhance the luxury hospitality experience in Kaziranga.

Terming the day as a landmark, Assam CM emphasised the successful demonstration of two major projects: the groundbreaking ceremony for a semiconductor unit in Jagiroad and the MoU for a star hotel in Kaziranga. He believes these initiatives will be game-changers for the state's development.

The Chief Minister shared that he had been requesting the Tata Group to set up a luxury five-star hotel in the state. With this MoU, the long-awaited need for a five-star hotel in Kaziranga will become a reality, providing new momentum to Assam's economy.

CM Sarma assured full support from the state government for the successful implementation of these projects.

Tata Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran, speaking on the occasion, praised Assam's natural beauty, describing the state's landscape as mesmerizing and poised to become a world-class tourist destination. He thanked Chief Minister Sarma for providing a new impetus to the state's economy. Chandrasekaran announced that the Vivanta chain of hotels under Indian Hotels Company Limited will be upgraded to a Taj Hotel in Guwahati. He also mentioned plans to set up a Taj Gateway hotel between Guwahati and Jagiroad.

