Assamese Cine Star Urmila Mahanta Clinches 'Outstanding Versatile Performer of the Year' award by Times Network

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 2: Acclaimed actress Urmila Mahanta has been bestowed with the coveted 'Outstanding Versatile Performer of the Year' award by Times Network, cementing her position as one of Northeast India's most celebrated cinematic talents.

The recognition comes as part of Times Network's grand celebration honoring exceptional individuals and institutions from Northeast India. Mahanta was among 36 distinguished personalities and organizations recognized as 'Gems of Northeast' for their outstanding contributions across diverse fields.

Mahanta's accolade acknowledges her remarkable journey across multiple film industries, having delivered critically acclaimed performances in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Bengali, and Hindi cinema, in addition to her stellar work in Assamese films. Her versatility has made her a sought-after performer in pan-Indian cinema, breaking regional barriers and establishing herself as a truly national talent.

The actress's most recent theatrical venture, "Sikaar,"First Indo- British film, showcased her leading lady prowess alongside Assamese singing sensation Zubeen Garg and internationally renowned actor Adil Hussain.

The glittering award ceremony brought together a constellation of renowned personalities, influential leaders, business magnates, and achievers from across Northeast India, creating an evening of inspiration and recognition for regional excellence.

Speaking about the honor, an elated Mahanta expressed her gratitude: "This award is the testament of hard-work and determination. I'm truly honoured and humbled. Thank you, Times Now, Times Network for the recognition."

