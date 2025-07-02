Assent Expands into Pune, India with Innovation & Technology Center to Drive Leadership in Supply Chain Sustainability Management

NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 2: Assent Inc., the global leader in supply chain sustainability management, today announced its expansion into India with the planned launch of its Innovation & Technology Center in Pune. This is a pivotal step in Assent's global growth strategy to empower complex manufacturers with an AI-powered platform for sustainable, resilient supply chainsdriven by data, guided by innovation, and powered by people.

Led by Manoj C. Patil, an expert in global data center management, the new center will drive regional product innovation, advanced analytics, and AI insights, while supporting 24/7 platform delivery and global customer service.

Pune was chosen after an exhaustive global site evaluation for its deep pool of technical talent, strong academic institutions, and thriving technology ecosystem. The city also offers proximity to several of Assent's key customers, fostering effective collaboration and faster feedback loops.

The Pune center is designed to operate not as a standalone unit, but as an embedded part of Assent's global capability network. Teams here will work in real time with colleagues across global teams, co-owning product roadmaps and accelerating innovation delivery.

Assent's new center will focus on advancing sustainable supply chain solutions and developing tools for ethical sourcing, compliance, and sustainability reporting. It will also lead AI-powered risk intelligence and drive platform scalability to enhance user experience and accelerate innovation. These efforts will strengthen Assent's core platform and help global manufacturers navigate growing regulatory demands and supply chain complexities.

"I'm excited to lead Assent's expansion into India and help establish a center that reflects our commitment to purposeful innovation and global impact," said Manoj C. Patil, VP - Engineering, Managing Director and Center Head, Assent India. "This is a pivotal step in scaling our mission, not just to build powerful technology, but to create solutions that enable manufacturers to operate more transparently, ethically and sustainably."

Assent's expansion into India is part of a larger strategy to support scalable, ethical, and future-ready operations. The India center will contribute significantly to the company's innovation pipeline while reinforcing its core values, building with purpose, collaborating globally and growing responsibly.

The upcoming center is also envisioned as a sustainable workplace, aligned with Assent's broader sustainability commitments and designed to support a high-performing, inclusive and mission-driven culture.

Assent provides the leading supply chain sustainability management solution and is on a mission to become the global platform of record for supply chain sustainability and compliance for complex manufacturers. Founded in 2010, Assent is the only company that unifies platform, people, and supplier intelligence to future-proof supply chains amid global disruption. Powered by AI, we enable faster, smarter compliance from risk analysis to automated document review while delivering unmatched speed, cost efficiency, and confidence. With a proprietary supplier engagement engine and deep regulatory expertise built into our platform and services, Assent helps customers navigate complexity, reduce risk, and accelerate growth.

