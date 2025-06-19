AssetPlus Launches AssetPlus Academy, Brings Sunil Subramaniam Onboard

BusinessWire India

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 19: AssetPlus, India's leading fully-digital, assisted wealth management platform, has announced the launch of AssetPlus Academy, a dedicated initiative to nurture the next generation of Mutual Fund Distributors (MFDs). As the mutual fund industry in India continues to grow rapidly, MFDs are expected to play a crucial role in educating and empowering investors across the country.

Despite growing investor interest, India faces a significant shortage of active and ethical MFDs to meet this rising demand. To bridge this gap and promote meaningful financial inclusion, AssetPlus Academy was established. Its vision goes beyond certificationit offers a holistic, end-to-end learning experience that equips aspiring MFDs with a deep understanding of the mutual fund industry, ethical advisory principles, and the practical skills to build long-term, trust-led client relationships.

As part of its flagship offering, the Academy has introduced a structured certification training program featuring live instructor-led sessions on essential core concepts.

In another welcome move that bodes well for the mutual fund space, AssetPlus has joined hands with Mr. Sunil Subramaniam, former Managing Director of Sundaram Mutual Fund.

"India stands at a quarter of global average in mutual fund penetration with only 3% of the population investing in mutual funds. Financial literacy is very low in our country and 97% of the population cannot be served by a limited workforce of 50 AMCs. Hence, MFDs are going to play a crucial role in bringing financial products to the underserved population. There's a clear alignment between my intent to give back and AssetPlus' vision. Through this collaboration, I hope to help more people become MFDs and contribute to improving mutual fund penetration and financial literacy in India," said Sunil Subramaniam.

With over four decades of experience in the financial services sector, Sunil is a prominent voice in India's mutual fund landscape. His partnership with AssetPlus comes at a pivotal moment when the company is scaling its mission to empower the next generation of Mutual Fund Distributors with world-class tools, training, and mentorship.

The launch of AssetPlus Academy has also drawn strong support from industry leaders and early believers in the platform's mission. Nithin Kamath, Founder & CEO of Zerodha and one of the key investors in AssetPlus, emphasized the importance of building long-term thinking within the distribution ecosystem."We need more initiatives like this for capital markets to expand in India. The AssetPlus Academy team is planning on going beyond just the basics and enabling more Mutual Fund Distributors to think about the customers with a long term lens. We're eager to see how this shapes up," said Nithin.

"We believe that the next growth phase in the mutual fund industry will be led by tech-driven platforms that enable MFDs to serve clients more effectively.

With AssetPlus Academy and Sunil's mentorship, we're confident that AssetPlus will continue to create a future of growth and industry transformation. We are truly honored to have him on board," said Vishranth Suresh, Co-founder & CEO of AssetPlus.

With his deep expertise and commitment to promote financial inclusion, Sunil will guide innovative initiatives to expand mutual fund distribution through AssetPlus. He'll personally mentor new MFDs and share knowledge for MFD success.

Avinash Voodi, Vice President, Strategic Initiatives at AssetPlus, said, "India doesn't just need more mutual fund distributors - it needs the right ones: those who believe that making money the right way truly matters, who take no shortcuts, never mis-sell, and always provide honest, client-first advice. AssetPlus Academy is our moonshot to make that the norm - not the exception."

AssetPlus Academy and partnership with industry experts like Sunil will strengthen AssetPlus' position as a trailblazer in wealth management distribution, combining digital innovation with deep industry expertise. With the launch of AssetPlus Academy, AssetPlus is poised to accelerate its impact, both in terms of brand trust and business scale.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor