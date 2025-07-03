Assetze Introduces 'EOI', A New IT Model for Global Companies Entering India

BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], July 3: Assetze, an India-based IT asset management company, has supported countless businesses in scaling and running smooth IT operations. Its intuitive SaaS platform enables centralized control and real-time visibility, with companies reporting up to 2x improvement in operational efficiency.

Now, Assetze is introducing its latest offering: Employer of IT (EOI). A comprehensive backend model built specifically for companies expanding into India.

EOI enables organizations to establish and scale their presence in India while entrusting their entire IT function to Assetze, from infrastructure setup to long-term support and maintenance.

Expertise: Whether supporting a fast-growing global startup or an established enterprise, Assetze brings in-depth operational experience to deliver a reliable and compliant IT framework - with experience of serving over 150 companies across the globe. With an on-ground team managing setup, maintenance, and coordination, companies gain a dependable partner for all backend IT operations.

Access: Beyond IT management, Assetze also offers Employer of Record (EOR) services, allowing companies to easily establish teams in India. The combination of EOI and EOR gives businesses a complete backend foundation for confidently launching and scaling operations.

Results: EOI ensures that IT operations are aligned with security protocols and compliance standards from day one. By eliminating the need for multiple vendors or in-house IT teams, the model simplifies scaling while reducing operational risk and complexity. Several Y Combinator-backed companies already rely on Assetze for IT support, procurement, AI Infra, E-waste, and maintenance services across India.

Jagadish V, one of the company's co-founders, expressed, "Our EOI model has made it effortless for our global clients to establish reliable IT operations in India without building from scratch. It's a new and unique approach to solving a very real problem faced by companies looking to take advantage of India's skilled workforce."

