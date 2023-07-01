Association of Hospitality Professionals Announces the Sixth Edition of Hospitality Challenge 2023

Introduces a Special Competition Category for Specially Abled Professionals

New Delhi (India), June 15: Association of Hospitality Professionals (AHP), a non-profit registered organization committed to promoting excellence in the hospitality industry, is proud to announce the much-awaited sixth edition of AHP Hospitality Challenge and Awards – 2023. This prestigious event serves as a platform to encourage and recognize young hospitality professionals while showcasing their remarkable talent and creativity.

The AHP Hospitality Challenge and Awards – 2023 will commence with a series of competitions designed to test the skills and expertise of participants in various operational areas of the hotel industry. These include the Culinary Challenge, Front Office Master, Art of Bed Making, Art of Towel Folding, War of Spirits, Art of Table Setting, Hospitality Challenge (Student Category), and Hospitality Challenge (Specially Abled Category). These events will take place at esteemed venues such as the Banarsidas Chandiwala Institute of Hotel Management & Catering Technology, Indian Hotel Academy, and The Park, all located in New Delhi.

AHP takes great pride in introducing the Specially Abled Category in AHP Hospitality Challenge 2023, exemplifying their unwavering dedication to inclusivity and equal opportunities. This groundbreaking initiative celebrates exceptional talents, dismantles barriers, and nurtures a more diverse and empowering hospitality industry. By offering a dedicated platform for specially-abled individuals to showcase their skills and compete alongside their peers, AHP cultivates a culture of acceptance, understanding, and appreciation for all aspiring professionals. The introduction of AHP’s Specially Abled Category in Hospitality Challenge 2023 marks a momentous stride towards shaping a future that is both inclusive and empowering for the hospitality industry.

Mr. Vinod Gulati, President of the Association of Hospitality Professionals, said, “We are thrilled to welcome participants from leading hotels across India who will compete in front of a distinguished jury comprising F&B Managers, Directors, Executive Chefs, and Executive Housekeepers from prestigious hotels and institutes. These competitions are a stepping stone for these young professionals, helping them gain recognition for their skills and paving their way to a successful career in the hospitality industry.”

Ms. Devipshita Gautam, General Secretary, the Association of Hospitality Professionals, said, “The Hospitality Challenge and Awards have consistently provided a platform for budding hospitality professionals to shine. This year, we are expecting over 300 participants in the under-20 category competition, making it the largest gathering of young talents in India’s hospitality industry. Additionally, we are proud to announce that AHP is breaking barriers by introducing the Specially Abled Category in the Hospitality Challenge for the first time. This significant step showcases AHP’s unwavering commitment to celebrate and honor the diverse talents and abilities within the hospitality industry.”

This year, AHP has partnered with the Tourism and Hospitality Skill Council as the skilled partner to promote and contribute to the Government’s Skill India Mission by providing the right platform. Additionally, we are striving to create awareness about the World Skill Competition,” added Ms. Devipshita Gautam.

Following the competitions, AHP will host the highly anticipated AHP Hospitality Excellence Awards 2023 at the USI Auditorium, Vasant Vihar, New Delhi, on July 8th, 2023. The award ceremony will be a grand affair attended by prominent hoteliers, restaurateurs, renowned chefs, hospitality experts, and corporate executives. The Hospitality Excellence Awards serve as a testament to the exceptional contributions made by these leaders in shaping the hospitality industry.

(AHP) The Association of Hospitality Professionals is a non-profit registered organization formed under the Society Act of 1860. Since its inception in 2010, AHP has been at the forefront of organizing hospitality events, competitions, and award functions, providing a platform to encourage and recognize the remarkable talents within the hospitality industry.

