Assurance Intl and Goodyear Announce New Line of Filters & Batteries in India

New Delhi [India], August 12: Assurance Intl Limited, under the official licensing collaboration with The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, has unveiled its new range of filters and batteries that will be manufactured, marketed, sourced and distributed in India as well as in South Asia, Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand markets.

Expected to launch at the end of August 2023, the filters and batteries product line will cater to the needs of multiple vehicles. Incorporating state-of-the-art technology, the batteries will offer increased power, longer life cycles and superior charging efficiency. In addition, the Goodyear automotive filter range will be engineered to effectively remove contaminants, ensuring optimal engine performance and longevity.

The battery is an important part of a vehicle, therefore it is crucial to choose the right battery that can extend the life of the vehicle. Goodyear Batteries are synonymous with reliability. Be it rugged undulating terrain, sudden curves or sharp bends, the powerful Goodyear Automotive Batteries, built with revolutionary technology, ensure a smooth drive through any road condition. Excellent cranking power and spill-proof design of Goodyear Batteries ensure driving comfort and confidence.

"Assurance Intl limited under the brand name “Goodyear” has rolled out a range of products covering various types of vehicles like 2-wheelers, 3-wheelers, commercial vehicles, and tractors. One exciting addition is our new inverter series. What's great for customers is that Goodyear's batteries now last even longer, plus we have made them with high-quality separators that enhance the battery's overall lifespan. Looking ahead, Assurance Intl and Goodyear have big plans. Over the next three years, we are aiming for significant growth, gradually reaching an impressive 500Cr expansion" said Charu Saxena, Chief Sales Officer, Assurance Intl.

Goodyear Filters are made with quality materials which help provide operational reliability to vehicles. Goodyear Filters have a specialized range of air, oil, cabin and fuel filters for motorbikes, passenger cars, SUVs, tractors and trucks as well as construction, industrial and marine equipment.

Assurance Intl Limited will expand its distribution and provide after-sales assistance to consumers in Australia, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, India, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Maldives, Myanmar, New Zealand, Nepal, Pakistan, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Timor – Leste and Vietnam markets.

Assurance Intl Limited, a part of Satya Group, is a leading manufacturing and marketing company for automotive products such as lubricants, batteries, filters, accessories and spare parts. Assurance has presence in multiple countries like Australia, Bhutan, Brunei, India, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Maldives, Myanmar, New Zealand, Nepal, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Timor-Leste, Vietnam, Pakistan and Bangladesh. Satya Group was established in 1974 with the primary focus of bringing to market specialty lubricants, motorbike oils, passenger car engine oils, transmission oils, hydraulic oil, pump set oil and CNG oil. The strength of the Satya Group lies in the dedicated personnel that serves customers around the clock, provides ﬁnancial stability, product inventory and prompt delivery. For more information about Goodyear Lubricants, Filters and Batteries in India, go to www.goodyearautoparts.in

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 74,000 people and manufactures its products in 57 facilities in 23 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centres in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

