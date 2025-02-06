AstaGuru Auction House Announces Strategic Investment from Adar Poonawalla

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 6: AstaGuru, India's premium auction house, announces a strategic investment from the family office of Adar Poonawalla to acquire approximately 20% stake.

Adar Poonawalla is a connoisseur of arts and fine collectibles. He has been a collector of both Indian and international art as well as historic artefacts for over a decade. His discerning palate and a passion for fine art has culminated in a shared vision to create an ecosystem that allows people to access and savour collectibles across geographies.

This investment paves the way for the expansion of AstaGuru's presence in local and international markets over the next few years through various verticals and categories. It will help nurture an ecosystem that enhances the digital experience through a research driven approach enabled through, artificial intelligence (AI) to accentuate user experience.

Through this strategic partnership, Adar Poonawalla intends to take his vision forward and generate awareness and appreciation for Indian art on a global platform. The world of art today is a vibrant melting pot of one harmonious digital cosmos. As this fledgeling market continues to gain momentum, the aim of this partnership is to transform the luxury auction industry and strengthen the dedication to create lasting legacies for collectors and artists while delivering enduring value to stakeholders.

AstaGuru's vision under the guidance of Adar Poonawalla is set to become the premier platform that can help build legacies and connect generations.

AstaGuru was conceptualized in the year 2008 with the sole purpose of creating a safe and secure platform to conduct online auctions for Indian art, international art and fine collectibles while successfully striving to bridge the gap between the prospecting and the prospect.

