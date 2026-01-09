AstaGuru Presents its 'Legacy Jewellery, Silver & Timepieces' Auction Featuring Heirloom Jewels and Milestone Timepieces

VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 9: In its upcoming 'Legacy Jewellery, Silver & Timepieces' auction, AstaGuru is set to feature an exquisite collection of timeless jewellery, heritage silver and design-led timepieces. Scheduled to take place online for January 15 - 16, 2026, the auction will showcase a diverse range of valuables, from royal and vintage jewellery to classic and modern horology.

The jewellery segment brings together rare vintage pieces once associated with royalty, alongside modern creations set with natural pearls, emeralds, rubies, spinels and tanzanites. The timepieces section includes watches once considered avant-garde, representing key milestones in watchmaking through technological innovation, special-edition releases, and contemporary luxury sports models. The silver segment presents vintage pieces that reflect both Indian and European silversmithing traditions, celebrating the skill and artistry of craftsmen from their respective eras.

Speaking about the jewellery section of the catalogue, Romil Dalal, Associate Director & Jewellery Expert at AstaGuru Auction House, said "The auction marks a special beginning to the year for the house. The catalogue exhibits a growing appreciation for jewellery that brings together craftsmanship, provenance and long-term value, as collectors increasingly gravitate towards heirloom-quality pieces. The selection includes jadau and kundan sets, old and rare sarpechs, striking Mughal-style creations, meenakari jewellery, traditional guluband and bajuband among the key highlights. The inclusion of geometric Art Deco jewels, classic Art Nouveau designs and select modern pieces ensures that the curation appeals to a wide range of collectors.

Leading the jewellery segment and commanding the highest price is lot no. 4, A Spectacular Colombian Emerald & Diamond Choker. Centered around a cushion-cut emerald of remarkable presence, with a double halo of round, brilliant-cut diamonds around it, the choker epitomizes grace.

An important highlight, lot no. 65, An Exceptional Five-Row natural pearl Necklace comprises five graduated rows of natural pearls, celebrated for their organic formation, subtle variations and timeless appeal.

Hinesh Kotecha, Director & Luxury Timepiece Expert at AstaGuru Auction House, says, "There's something deeply personal about discovering the right watch. For this auction, we've chosen pieces from iconic global brands that stand out for their craftsmanship, milestone innovation, and individuality. It's a selection that speaks to experienced collectors as much as it welcomes new ones."

A standout highlight of this category is lot no. 88, Rolex Oyster Cosmograph Daytona Stainless Steel Wristwatch. Its distinctive dial layout has made the Big Eyes one of the most sought-after and fiercely contested vintage watches for collectors. Powered by the hand-wound calibre 727 a movement admired for its precision, robustness, and racing heritage, this piece has historical significance, mechanical excellence, and enduring desirability converge. Featuring a black tri-compax dial with silvered registers and Art Deco-style numerals, the watch is exceptionally scarce and highly sought after.

Another important highlight is lot no. 54, Ulysse Nardin Freak Cruiser 18k Rose Gold Wristwatch. A bold interpretation of Ulysse Nardin's avant-garde watchmaking, the Freak Cruiser is distinguished by its flying carousel movement, silicon escapement, and crown-less time setting via the bezel. With 7-day power reserve (approx.) and 18k rose gold case and caseback, the watch is a valuable collectible.

The silver section features distinguished European silver that is hallmarked and prized for its provenance, alongside Indian silver pieces that highlight exceptional craftsmanship. This section celebrates the richness of silverwork from India and Europe alike, reflecting an era when artistry and skill were paramount.

