AstaGuru's 'Present Future' Auction Showcases Two Striking Works by British-Indian Artist Anish Kapoor

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 6: AstaGuru's upcoming Contemporary Indian art auction 'Present Future' will showcase over 50 works by leading and upcoming contemporary Indian artists whose distinct and innovative works have shaped Indian art as we know it today. Works by eminent contemporary Indian artists such as Valay Shende, Atul Dodiya, Jitish Kallat, Nataraj Sharma, Suryakant Lokhande, Ranbir Singh Kaleka, L N Tallur, Mousumi Biswas, Jagannath Panda, Baiju Parthan, Jayashree Chakravarty and Sudhir Patwardhan will be on offer. The auction is scheduled to be held on May 7-8, 2025.

Leading the auction are two works by acclaimed artist Anish Kapoor. Lot no. 37 is an Untitled acrylic, plexiglass and paint sculpture executed in 2007. It showcases the famed British-Indian artist's fascination with manipulating depth and dimension in his works. His work demands attention, as well as viewer participation owing to its scale, vibrancy and the principality associated with matter and non-matter. While he is best known for his large-scale installations, his smaller works such as this provide a more intimate look into the artist's preoccupation with architecture and the metaphysical. The work, originally acquired by Lisson Gallery, London, is estimated to be acquired for INR 3,00,00,000 - 4,00,00,000.

Manoj Mansukhani, CMO AstaGuru says, "The artists showcased in this auction are shaped by their cultural roots and personal journeys, reflect the pulse of our times and are redefining the narrative of Indian art. The collection showcases a wide range of subjects, styles, techniques, and color palettes, highlighting the bold, experimental spirit of this genre. As contemporary Indian art continues to captivate a growing audience of collectors, we are proud to offer a unique opportunity to acquire striking paintings and sculptures from the next generation of visionary talents."

Lot no. 24, another Untitled work by the artist, is a part of an edition of 6 executed in bronze and lacquer in 2005. His sculptures challenge the norms associated with the concepts of perspective, space and perception. These pieces attempt to create both a seamless and distorted view of what they reflect depending on how they have been treated and their finishes. The work is estimated to be sold at INR 70,00,000 - 90,00,000.

For more information, please log on www.astaguru.com.

