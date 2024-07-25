Asteria Aerospace launches cloud platform to boost drone data management

New Delhi [India], July 25 : Asteria Aerospace, a leading full-stack drone technology company has introduced the latest advancements in its innovative cloud platform, SkyDeck.

Offered as a self-service SaaS solution, SkyDeck empowers businesses to streamline drone data management. It serves as a comprehensive software platform for both drone data users and service providers, simplifying their digital transformation journey and enabling data-driven insights from drones.

According to Asteria Aerospace, for industries such as GIS, construction, oil and gas, and agriculture, SkyDeck offers advanced tools and analytics to harness drone data for transforming sites and critical assets digitally. The cloud platform delivers secure, centralized drone data management with intuitive visualization, collaboration, and reporting tools for streamlined site inspections and monitoring. SkyDeck stands out with its pre-built, industry-specific AI models that swiftly analyse aerial data, facilitating proactive decision-making and advancing industry excellence.

For drone service providers, SkyDeck offers streamlined workflows by integrating project management, flight planning, and execution. It features a cost-effective, cloud-based solution for automated drone data processing, scaling seamlessly with business needs. Additionally, SkyDeck provides a unified repository for drone data, simplifying collaboration, analysis, and data sharing with end users, said the company.

"We're excited to introduce SkyDeck to enterprises and professionals seeking a secure and scalable drone operations and data management solution," said Neel Mehta, Director & Co-founder of Asteria Aerospace.

"SkyDeck addresses critical pain points, streamlining workflows from data capture to actionable insightspivotal for driving the adoption of drone-based solutions across industries. Our flexible pricing ensures businesses of all sizes can leverage SkyDeck's capabilities to meet their specific requirements," he added.

According to its website, Asteria Aerospace Ltd. is a full-stack drone technology company providing actionable intelligence from aerial data. Asteria develops deeply customized drone solutions using its in-house hardware design, software development, and manufacturing capabilities.

