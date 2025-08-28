Astitva Prakashan's Rise Under Vikram Singh Thakur: A New Era for Indian Authors

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 28: In today's fast-evolving literary landscape, who gets to be published is no longer decided in the narrow halls of traditional publishing houses. Across India, a palpable revolution is taking place, giving voice to thousands of storytellers who have long been waiting in the wings. At the heart of this shift is the growing popularity of self-publishing, and leading this wave with conviction and clarity is Astitva Prakashan, one of India's most dynamic and fastest-growing self-publishing platforms.

Self-Publishing in India

The publishing world has seen a dramatic transformation over the past decade. What once took years of chasing agents, waiting on rejection letters, and bending to editorial demands can now be achieved with far more easethanks to self-publishing. Writers from all walks of life who once struggled to find a platform now have the means to create, publish, and share their work directly with the world.

In India, a country of regional diversity, languages, and cultural narratives, guided self-publishing has opened the doors for new and unheard voices. From small towns to metropolitan cities, from young poets penning their first verse to retired professionals sharing memoirs of a life lived, self-publishing has become the lifeline for expression.

Astitva Prakashan: Bridging Dreams and Books

Amidst the names shaping this emerging literary landscape, Astitva Prakashan stands out for its genuine approach and growing community of storytellers. Founded by Vikram Singh Thakur, a soft-spoken young entrepreneur with a vision, Astitva Prakashan isn't merely built as a publishing platform but a community where authors are respected, guided, and celebrated.

What began as a humble initiative has become a guiding light for first-time authors, with thousands of books across genres and languages published under its banner. Many of these titles have hit No. 1 bestsellers on Amazon, earning both commercial success and critical praise.

But what truly sets Astitva Prakasha apart is the care and attention it brings to every story. For Vikram and his fleet, publishing a book isn't just a service but a collaboration that honors the craft and the toil behind every manuscript.

Why the Shift

The appeal of self-publishing lies in its freedom and transparency. Unlike traditional publishing, where glitzy profiles, editorial mandates, and commercial viability often dictate content, self-publishing allows authors to remain true to their voice.

What makes it more compelling:

1. Creative Control: Authors get to decide how their book looks, reads, and reaches readers.

2. Speed to Market: No long waiting periods. Books can be published in weeks.

3. Ownership of Rights: Writers retain full rights and can repurpose their content freely.

4. Higher Royalties: Self-publishing often provides a larger cut of profits per book sold.

5. Direct Reader Access: Platforms like Amazon, Kindle, and Flipkart allow instant global distribution. It's a model that places the power back into the hands of writersand it's working.

Why Astitva Prakashan?

In a growing field of self-publishing companies, Astitva Prakashan has carved a reputation for quality, honesty, and author-first practices. The platform offers a range of comprehensive publishing packages that include:

* Professional editing to polish every line without compromising the author's voice.

* Customized book cover design and layout tailored to the genre and tone.

* ISBN allocation and copyright support.

* Print-on-demand services to reduce upfront costs for authors.

* Widespread distribution across platforms, including Amazon (India & globally), Flipkart, Kindle, Google Books, and more.

* Digital and social media marketing help authors promote their books effectively.

Authors who publish with Astitva also retain 100% of their royalties, an increasingly rare benefit in a world where creative rights are often diluted. And now, Astitva is set to expand into audiobook publishing, helping Indian authors extend their stories into spoken word formats and reach listeners who consume literature differently.

The One Who Sets the Pace: Vikram Singh Thakur

Astitva Prakashan's success is led by the energetic force of Vikram Singh Thakur. With a background in computer science and a love for literature, Vikram deftly combines analytical thinking with emotional intelligencequalities that make him a strategic leader and a sensitive mentor.

From the outset, Vikram's vision was clear: to make high-quality publishing accessible to every aspiring writer in India, regardless of geography, genre, or background. Vikram brings a fresh, flexible, and future-facing approach to publishing that aligns with the evolving expectations of today's authors.

However, what stands out most about him is his hands-on involvement. Authors frequently mention how Vikram interacts with them, guiding their journey, addressing doubts, and ensuring their dreams are realized without compromise.

To quote Vikram: "Every story is a gift to the world; we merely help them unwrap it."

A Growing Community of Successful Authors

The impact of Astitva Prakashan can be measured not just in numbers but in success stories. Stories of debut writers becoming bestselling authors, quiet voices finding an audience, and late bloomers achieving their lifelong dream of seeing their books in print.

From poetry anthologies and inspirational memoirs to novels, self-help titles, and children's books, the diversity in Astitva's catalog is astounding. Many titles have achieved Amazon bestseller status, validating the company's belief that quality and passion resonate deeply with readers.

The feedback is consistent, and the authors praise the team's transparency, design aesthetics, stringent editorial standards, and responsive communication. In a market where self-publishing companies often draw criticism for being transactional, Astitva has emerged as a publishing house with a soul.

Future of Indian Publishing

India's self-publishing market is growing in leaps and bounds. With digital literacy rising and regional literature finding new takers, more and more authors are embracing this route to share their truths. Astitva Prakashan is ideally placed to lead this cultural and literary awakening.

Their future plans include expanding into building in-house audiobook capabilities and creating writing workshops to nurture talent at the grassroots level. The dream is simple yet powerful: to make publishing as inclusive and accessible as storytelling.

Ready to Publish Your Book?

Astitva Prakashan invites first-time authors, seasoned writers, and storytellers from all walks of life to take the leap. If you have a manuscript and a dream, they have the team and the tools to make it happen.

To learn more about their packages, submission process, and success stories: Visit www.astitvaprakashan.com.

