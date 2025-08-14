AstraZeneca Pharma India’s net profit slips 4 pc in Q1

Mumbai, Aug 14 AstraZeneca Pharma India Limited on Thursday reported a 4.12 per cent decline in net profit for the first quarter (Q1) of FY26, with earnings falling to Rs 55.8 crore from Rs 58.2 crore in the previous quarter (Q4 FY25).

This dip came despite a strong rise in revenue from operations, which grew 9.56 per cent sequentially to Rs 526.3 crore from Rs 480.4 crore, according to its stock exchange filing.

Other income saw a sharp decline of 30.43 per cent, dropping to Rs 11.2 crore from Rs 16.1 crore in Q4 FY25.

However, total income rose 8.23 per cent to Rs 537.5 crore from Rs 496.6 crore, driven by solid operational performance.

Total expenses increased by 12.12 per cent to Rs 462.4 crore, compared to Rs 412.4 crore in the previous quarter, the company stated in its regulatory filing.

Bhavana Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer and Director of the Company, said the strong quarterly performance reflects the power of science-led innovation combined with disciplined execution.

“Each regulatory milestone brings us closer to transforming outcomes for patients living with chronic diseases. We remain focused on expanding our portfolio, strengthening partnerships, and ensuring that breakthrough medicines reach the people who need them most,” she added.

Praveen Rao Akkinepally, Country President and Managing Director, said that delivering consistent growth across therapy areas reaffirms the strength of the company’s “Growth Through Innovation” strategy.

“These results are a testament to what is possible when science and purpose come together,” he noted.

AstraZeneca, a global science-led biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialisation of prescription medicines, primarily in oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, and rare diseases.

The company operates in over 100 countries, with its medicines used by millions of patients worldwide.

Completing 45 years in India, AstraZeneca Pharma India Limited is headquartered in Bengaluru and employs over 600 people across the country.

