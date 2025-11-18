Astreya Unveils New Wave of Enterprise AI Agents, Turning Operational Signals into Real Insights and Rapid Action

BusinessWire India

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 18: Astreya, the world's leading AI-First global IT managed services provider for Digital and IT infrastructure, is accelerating its mission to make AI and automation more accessible for businesses everywhere. By publishing ready-to-use AI agents across multiple marketplaces, including the ServiceNow Store, Astreya is helping organizations adopt AI faster and turn automation into measurable results. The initiative reflects the company's broader commitment to improving efficiency, reducing manual workloads, and driving smarter operations across cloud, workplace, and IT environments.

Astreya recently served as a Prize Partner at A2HACKFEST 2K25 in Bengaluru, underscoring its commitment to investing in the next generation of AI innovation and talent. The company also participated in Google Cloud's Agentic AI Day Hackathon, one of India's largest developer events, where all four of its teams ranked among the top 700 submissions from over 9,100 entries and 57,000 participants.

Astreya's "Soup Developers" team advanced to the Top 15 finalists, ranking among the top one percent of global submissions. Their concept, a modular ecosystem of 20 specialized AI agents, was designed to redefine financial planning by automating budgeting, cash-flow forecasting, market research, and investment strategy. The project stood out for its use of the Model Context Protocol (MCP), which allows agents to access real-time financial data, simulate complex market scenarios, and deliver personalized insights aligned to each user's objectives.

Beyond the competition, Astreya has already released four production-ready AI solutions, powered by 21 specialized agents and advanced large language models on the ServiceNow Store. These agents empower IT teams to resolve issues faster, eliminate repetitive tasks, and increase productivity, freeing them to focus on higher-value, strategic initiatives that drive business growth.

* TicketLens (Newly Published) A certified AI solutions that delivers unified, single-pane insights across incidents and linked records, enhancing root cause analysis and resolution efficiency in dynamic ticketing environments. It provides one-click summaries of incidents, child incidents, problems, and changes; monitors CI health and completeness; and correlates related records to uncover potential root causes, recommends remediation steps, and will soon evolve toward guided and automated resolution, bringing engineers closer to faster, more accurate fixes within the ServiceNow environment.

* Astraix A proactive IT assistant that can analyze an image of an issue to identify the problem, recommend dynamic knowledge articles, trigger automated actions, and predictively assign the incident to the right group.

* Attachment Summarizer Reads and extracts the key points from ticket attachments, then updates work notes and surfaces relevant knowledge so teams don't waste hours sifting through files.

* Intelligent Knowledge Builder & Optimizer Automates the creation, deduplication, and quality checks of knowledge articles, ensuring knowledge bases remain current and trustworthy.

Each solution removes the friction from IT support, enabling agents to resolve issues faster, with greater precision, at a consistently higher standard.

As part of its early adoption initiative, Astreya is offering its Agentic AI solutions free of charge for the next 3-6 months, enabling customers to experience their full potential, accelerate automation outcomes, and share actionable feedback through the ServiceNow Store.

AI Automation Assessment: Bridging Vision and Velocity

Astreya has launched the AI Automation Readiness, Maturity & Coverage Assessment, a vendor-neutral framework that helps enterprises identify automation blind spots, evaluate their current state, and accelerate AIOps adoption. The program delivers a maturity and tool-gap analysis, AI readiness scores, benefit projections, and a clear roadmap for transformation.

To complement this, Astreya's Enterprise AI Services team introduced RapidPulse, a free, five-minute self-assessment that measures readiness across five pillarsStrategy, Tools & Platform, Data & Infrastructure, Process, and Peopleand provides an instant snapshot of AI and automation maturity.

By revealing where automation delivers the most value, Astreya enables organizations to prioritize investments, strengthen operational resilience, and move confidently from manual workflows to intelligent, autonomous IT operations.

Romil Bahl, CEO, Astreya:

"Most enterprises are still experimenting with AI in isolated pilots. The problem is that those efforts rarely scale. They stay in the lab, disconnected from the systems that drive real work. That means missed efficiency gains, higher costs, and teams carrying more manual effort than they should. By pairing agent-native applications with structured assessments and deployment playbooks, we embed AI directly where it matters, making businesses faster, leaner, and more resilient. Our new ServiceNow AI agents are a clear example of that shift," said Romil Bahl, CEO, Astreya.

Expanding the AI Ecosystem with a Databricks Marketplace Debut

Building on its growing momentum in AI and automation, Astreya has launched its first solution on the Databricks Marketplace: Data Trust and Stats Intelligence (DTSi), now available for users to explore at no cost. This milestone also includes recognition as a validated Databricks Data Partner, reinforcing the company's continued investment in scalable, real-world AI and data innovation.

Powered by five Gemini-enabled AI agents, DTSi is designed to help teams turn complex, unstructured datasets into trusted, actionable intelligence. The solution applies more than 15 advanced analytical and statistical techniques, from anomaly detection and correlation mapping to predictive modeling and hypothesis testing, to surface insights that accelerate better decision-making.

This expansion into the Databricks ecosystem reflects the same guiding principle behind Astreya's multi-platform AI strategy: make AI easier to adopt, integrate, and scale. By delivering marketplace-ready solutions that unify data intelligence, automation, and AI-driven analysis, the company is helping enterprises move from raw data to confident action with greater speed and clarity.

Hyderabad: A Strategic Launchpad in a Global Model

The Enterprise AI Innovation Center in Hyderabad serves as the nucleus for applied research, experimentation, and rapid development of enterprise-grade AI solutions.

The center focuses on turning ideas into deployable outcomes, from developing AI agents and automation accelerators to creating point solutions tailored for business and IT operations. It brings together data engineers, AI scientists, and automation architects to prototype, validate, and scale solutions that directly address real-world enterprise challenges.

Beyond R&D, the center also serves as a client co-innovation space, where teams jointly explore use cases, assess AI readiness, and design adoption roadmaps that bridge experimentation and enterprise deployment.

"Our Hyderabad Innovation Center is a springboard for enterprise AI, where we validate agent-native ideas, run assessments to surface real value, and then harden solutions for production. Our Enterprise AI capability is global, but hubs like Hyderabad help us compress the cycle from prototype to deployment so clients see measurable outcomes faster," explained Jothiganesh Nagarajan, COO, Astreya.

Looking ahead

Through strategic partnerships, agent-based innovation, and scaled engineering, Astreya remains focused on one core priority: turning AI into measurable enterprise value. The company continues to invest in multi-agent design, platform-native integration, and specialized engineering talent to help clients move beyond pilots and proofs of concept toward AI solutions that scale, deliver, and stick.

