Astro Parduman Inspires 500+ in Hisar with Life-Changing Seminar on Numero, Astro & Vastu

Hisar (Haryana) [India], May 31: A dynamic and inspiring seminar drew more than 500 participants at Midtown Grand, Hisar, this week. Titled "Decode Your Life Destiny With the Help of Numero, Astro and Vastu", the event was organized by Sky Homes in association with 11th Heaven and focused on empowering individuals to take charge of their personal and professional journeys.

The full-day event featured engaging sessions, real-life case studies, and interactive discussions, captivating a diverse audience ranging from young professionals to seasoned entrepreneurs. With a focus on self-improvement and actionable insights, the seminar encouraged attendees to rethink traditional frameworks and adopt a more intentional approach to decision-making.

Organizers emphasized practical applications and structured thinking throughout the day. Sessions focused on aligning personal goals with time-tested frameworks to improve clarity, confidence, and progress across various life domains.

The core of the seminar was led by Astro Parduman, a distinguished life strategist who shared his deep knowledge of numerology, vastu, and limited elements of astrology. With a science-backed, results-driven approach, he introduced attendees to the transformative power of number energies and directional alignments. Real-life examples were shared, illustrating how timely corrections and data-informed guidance can lead to career breakthroughs, relationship clarity, and business success.

A key highlight was the live Q&A session, during which Astro Parduman addressed audience concerns ranging from career planning to wellness strategies. His logical, personalized insights resonated strongly with participants, many of whom expressed amazement at the precision of his guidance.

Dignitaries in attendance included Vishal Saini (Sky Homes), Shanky Bansal, Akshay Malik, Sahjal Jain, Ravi Agarwal, Suraj Agarwal, Rubal Sridhar, Dr. Vivek Gupta, Dr. Veena Gupta, Advocate Ashish Goyal, Arvind, and Vinay Agarwaleach voicing appreciation for the event's forward-thinking approach.

As the seminar concluded with a standing ovation, it was clear that this gathering sparked more than just interestit ignited a new perspective. With over 27,000 students trained globally and a multi-decade family legacy, Astro Parduman announced his vision of integrating these life-design frameworks into mainstream education and city planning.

"This is just the beginning," he said. "We're building a bridge between ancient systems and modern sciencewhere life design is intentional, data-driven, and holistic."

