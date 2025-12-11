Astrologer Saahil Kohli Launches AstroIndia App – India’s Leading Astrology Platform

Astrologer Saahil Kohli

New Delhi [India], December 10:Renowned Vedic astrologer and bestselling author Astrologer Saahil Kohli has officially launched AstroIndia mobile apps on both the Android Play Store and the Apple App Store, positioned to become India's leading and one of the most trusted astrology platforms. At a time when the astrology industry has been diluted by unverified practitioners, scripted conversations, and inexperienced in-house call-centre “astrologers,” AstroIndia arrives with a clear mission: to restore the dignity, purity, and credibility of Vedic astrology by listing only India's most qualified and proven astrologers.

Unlike many commercial astrology apps that have begun replacing trained astrologers with generic customer-service staff posing as experts, AstroIndia stands apart with an uncompromising selection process. Every astrologer featured on the platform undergoes multiple rounds of personal interviews, background verification, script-free practical judgment analysis, and live testing of predictive accuracy before being approved. The platform proudly states that only astrologers with at least 10–12 years of real experience and a demonstrated history of accurate predictions will ever be listed.

Astrologer Saahil Kohli, founder of AstroIndia and one of the most respected names in modern Vedic astrology, shared that the idea for the platform emerged after thousands of clients expressed disappointment over misleading experiences on existing apps. “When astrology becomes a commercial call centre,” Kohli said, “people lose faith not in the platforms, but in astrology itself. That had to be corrected, and AstroIndia is the answer.”

Kohli is the author of the widely acclaimed titles “Rahu – The Secret to Success” and “Rahu Remedies – Secrets of the Dragon Head”, both of which are now considered landmark contemporary works on Rahu's karmic influence, financial destiny, and unconventional success energy. His deep research on Rahu, trading astrology, business astrology, and karmic timing has made him one of the most followed astrologers in India, not only among the public but across Bollywood circles, boardrooms, corporate leadership, and elite political figures who regularly seek his guidance.

AstroIndia is built on a strict credibility framework, offering consultations only with astrologers who have proven expertise in Vedic astrology, Prashna, Nadi, Numerology, Vastu, KP, Lal Kitab, Medical astrology, Business astrology, and Gemstone science. There are no trainees, no “script-based advisors,” and no outsourced agents. Each consultation is conducted one-on-one with the verified astrologer chosen by the user, either through call or chat.

Astrologer Saahil Kohli emphasises that AstroIndia is not merely another marketplace app, but a cultural correction for a sacred profession that mass platforms have exploited.

“Astrology is a 5000-year-old science mentioned in every ancient Vedic text.”

He noted. “It is not something to be diluted. It requires discipline, intuition, ethics, and divine responsibility. AstroIndia will ensure that India and the world experience the real astrology again.”

AstroIndia also offers people the option to get a detailed premium kundli prepared using advanced software and reviewed by experts.

With AstroIndia now live and rapidly onboarding India's highest-ranked astrologers, the platform is expected to transform how digital astrology is viewed, accessed, and trusted.

Disclaimer: The insights provided in this press release are meant for informational purposes only. Readers are advised to approach the content with a subjective perspective and should not consider it a substitute for professional advice or decision-making. The website and its authors do not assume responsibility for any actions taken based on the information presented. – This release will carry the above disclaimer, and the ‘India's Biggest” claim would be removed. Please confirm to proceed.