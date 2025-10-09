AstroSageAI Launches The World's First 'AI Astrologer On Phone Call' |Talk to an AI Astrologer Anytime, in Your Own Language

PNN

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 9: India's leading AI innovation company, AstroSage AI, has created history by launching the world's first "AI Astrologer on Call" feature in its mobile application. With this revolutionary addition, users can now talk with an AI astrologer online on the phone, in any Indian language, 24/7.

This AI-powered astrologer doesn't just provide astrological predictions but also acts as a counsellor, psychologist, and friend, offering deeply personalised consultations. With this launch, AstroSage AI has become the world's first app to introduce phone calls with an AI astrologer.

A completely Made-in-India innovation

Speaking on the launch, Punit Pandey, Chief Innovation Officer (CIO) of AstroSage AI, said: "This feature showcases the power of 'Made in India'. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has championed indigenous innovation, and his IndiaAI Mission'Making AI in India and Making AI Work for India'inspires us. By combining India's astrological wisdom with local technological expertise, we aim to democratize access to socially responsible AI. Innovation has always been at the heart of AstroSage AI, and this Talking AI Astrologer is a world first."

Pandey further adds that the AI astrologer has been trained on thousands of astrological texts and millions of horoscopes, with in-depth knowledge of Vedic, Krishnamurti, Lal Kitab, and Nadi astrology.

Breaking language barriers astrology for every Indian

This breakthrough feature will empower millions of users who find it difficult to type or read, enabling them to converse naturally in their native language.

"Now, a woman sitting in a village in Bihar can call any ai astrologer over the phone and ask her questions in Bhojpuri and receive answers in Bhojpuri itself," the company said in its statement.

The feature supports multiple Indian languages, including Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi, Bengali, and Bhojpuri, among others.

"AI astrologers will surpass human astrologers"

When asked whether AI astrologers will outperform human ones, Pratik Pandey, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of AstroSage AI, said: "Absolutely. The reason lies in their multi-domain knowledge. For instance, if a user asks about cryptocurrency investment, the AI astrologer not only understands astrology but also modern subjects like crypto and tech finance, which traditional astrologers may not be familiar with.

Safe, private, and deeply insightful

The company emphasises that the AI call feature is completely secure, ensuring user privacy while delivering instant, accurate insights.

Back in 2018, when AI wasn't even a major topic in India, AstroSage AI had already launched Bhrigoo.ai, one of the country's first AI-based astrology systems.

AstroSage.com also launched the first consumer app on Palm smartphones in 2002.

Today, AstroSage.com runs India's most popular astrology app, 'AstroSage AI', which has:

Over 70 million downloads, 1.2 million+ daily active users (DAU), More than 700,000 registered astrologers, and over 80% market share in online birth chart creation, marriage matching and astrology software.

The company further revealed that its AI astrologers currently handle over 20 million chat-based queries every month, and this number is expected to grow exponentially with the introduction of AI Astrologer on Call.

Looking ahead

AstroSage aims to reach over 100 million Indians with this feature in the next year.

With this innovation, AstroSage AI has not only advanced the frontier of artificial intelligence but also successfully bridged the gap between Indian tradition and modern technology.

