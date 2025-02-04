Asuka Couture Expands with a Grand Opening in Ahmedabad After Success in Mumbai and Hyderabad

VMPL

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 4: Asuka Couture, India's distinguished menswear brand, continues its expansion with the grand opening of its new store in Ahmedabad. Following the resounding success of its flagship stores in Hyderabad and Mumbai, this move marks another milestone in the brand's journey to redefine luxury menswear.

Known for seamlessly blending Indian heritage with contemporary design, Asuka Couture has earned a reputation for premium craftsmanship, bespoke tailoring, and high-quality fabrics. With this expansion, the brand is set to bring its signature designs and refined menswear to Gujarat's fashion-forward clientele.

A Legacy of Excellence: From Hyderabad to Mumbai and Beyond

Since its inception in Hyderabad, Asuka Couture has established itself as a go-to destination for grooms, professionals, and discerning men seeking impeccably crafted ethnic and contemporary ensembles. The store quickly gained recognition for its meticulously curated selection of sherwanis, kurta bundi sets, embroidered shirts, and custom-tailored suits.

Encouraged by its remarkable success, Asuka Couture expanded into Mumbai, where it resonated with an audience that values intricate embroidery, luxurious fabrics, and contemporary tailoring. The cosmopolitan nature of Mumbai allowed the brand to showcase its versatile offerings, catering to both traditional and modern style sensibilities.

"The love and trust we have received in Hyderabad and Mumbai have been truly inspiring. With Ahmedabad, we are excited to bring our signature craftsmanship and exceptional designs to a city known for its appreciation of fine textiles and fashion," said Piyush Mohnani, Head of Marketing at Asuka Couture.

A New Luxury Destination for Ahmedabad

The new Ahmedabad store, located at Shop No. 4 & 5, 3rd Eye One Complex, Panchvati Circle, Chimanlal Girdharlal Rd, Ellisbridge, Ahmedabad, offers an exclusive selection of Asuka Couture's most sought-after collections:

* Rajgharana Collection - A regal line of sherwanis that blend traditional Indian craftsmanship with modern elegance.

* Primavera Collection - A refined range of Western casual wear, designed for men who appreciate effortless sophistication.

* The Noble Pursuits - A distinguished collection of premium formal suits and tuxedos, crafted for power dressing and exclusive gatherings.

* Sins of Stardust - A bespoke tuxedo collection, exuding cosmic charm and designed for grand celebrations and red-carpet moments.

The store offers custom tailoring services, ensuring each garment is meticulously crafted to fit the wearer's personality and style. From wedding shopping to family celebrations, Asuka Couture promises an exclusive, luxury shopping experience that is tailored to every customer.

A Vision Led by the Mohnani Brothers

Founded in 2022 under Tessile Clothing Pvt Limited, Asuka Couture is the brainchild of the Mohnani brothersGaurav, Piyush, Varun, Priyansh, and Aryan. Together, they bring a unique blend of design expertise, business acumen, and a passion for premium menswear.

With a mission to "Grace the world with the fragrance of tomorrow," Asuka Couture is dedicated to creating timeless pieces that seamlessly blend heritage with modernity.

Unparalleled Craftsmanship & The Art of Bespoke Tailoring

Asuka Couture prides itself on offering exceptional craftsmanship, intricate embroidery, and hand-selected premium fabrics sourced from India, Turkey, and Italy.

* Premium Fabrics & Luxe Textures - The finest silks, velvets, jacquards, and fine wool are used to create masterpieces that stand the test of time.

* Bespoke Tailoring & Custom Fit - Every garment is crafted with precision and personalization, ensuring an impeccable fit for every individual.

* Innovative Embroidery & Design Techniques - Featuring hand-embroidered details, zardozi work, and modern embellishments, every outfit reflects the brand's dedication to artistry.

* Advanced Manufacturing Excellence - Utilizing cutting-edge German and Japanese machinery, Asuka Couture ensures that every creation meets the highest standards of quality and precision.

The brand caters to grooms, professionals, and style-conscious men, ensuring they find ensembles that resonate with their taste, lifestyle, and occasion.

A Brand Worn by Icons & Trusted by Fashion Enthusiasts

Asuka Couture has gained recognition as a preferred brand among celebrities, high-profile personalities, and fashion connoisseurs. Its intricate designs, impeccable tailoring, and exclusive collections have made it a trusted name in luxury menswear.

With a strong presence across premium retail locations and online platforms, Asuka Couture continues to push boundaries, redefining the standards of ethnic, contemporary, and formal menswear.

An Expanding Presence in the Luxury Fashion Space

With flagship stores in Hyderabad, Mumbai, and now Ahmedabad, Asuka Couture continues to expand its presence in India's growing luxury menswear market. The brand is also making strides internationally, catering to global fashion audiences who appreciate high-quality craftsmanship and tailored elegance.

This strategic expansion highlights Asuka Couture's commitment to bringing its signature menswear to a wider audience while maintaining its core values of quality, customization, and design innovation.

Visit the Ahmedabad Store Today

The Ahmedabad store is now open, inviting customers to experience the finest in luxury menswear and bespoke tailoring. Whether looking for wedding attire, festive wear, or formal suits, Asuka Couture ensures an unmatched shopping experience that combines heritage, modernity, and luxury.

Location: Shop No. 4 & 5, 3rd Eye One Complex, Panchvati Circle, Chimanlal Girdharlal Rd, Ellisbridge, Ahmedabad

Contact: 9063356542

Website: www.asukacouture.com

