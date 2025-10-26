Asus Fragrance Mouse MD101 Review: Solid Performance with a Scented Twist?

By Himank Tripathi

New Delhi [India], October 26 : 'Perfume is the art that makes memory speak'. This line by Francis Kurkdjian came to my mind when I started using the Asus Fragrance Mouse MD101. It's a unique product that appeals to a different sense: smell and this was the first time I heard about such mouse. It works and looks like a standard wireless mouse with aromatic feature that aims at enhancing your mood while you work. Let me tell you more about this unique mouse based on my experience:

Design, Lighting, and Ergonomics:

This wireless mouse is solid and reliable with an under-glow lighting effect at the rear side that adds a touch of elegance. The ergonomics of this mouse make it perfect for small to average hands, so stay away if you have a large-sized hand as this one is not for you. It's comfortable to hold and operate, plus this one is just 66g without battery and oil. The clicks are silent too.

The Fragrance Feature:

This is obviously the standout feature where Asus has added an integrated fragrance compartment. Mind you, this one is not a diffuser but a small, refillable compartment placed at the bottom of the mouse. You will get an independent vial and dropper along with the box to get you started. Depending on your choice, you can add the aromatic oil which releases the scent passively through natural evaporation. In my usage, the scent is subtle and surprisingly long-lasting. It's quite easy to remove the oil compartment and try another scent of your choice. Do note that you can't use 100% pure essential oils, so opt for oils specifically designed for reed diffusers, ultrasonic diffusers, or aroma stones to prevent any damage or leakage.

Performance and Technical Specs:

Apart from the fragrance, this mouse is very much capable of all key functions of a good mouse. There's an optical sensor and via a USB dongle, you can use it wirelessly or via Bluetooth (dual-mode connectivity: 2.4GHz + Bluetooth). It supports Windows 10, Windows 11, ChromeOS, macOS 12. The cursor sensitivity is great and you can fine-tune cursor sensitivity with three optical resolution settings: 1200 (default), 1600, and 2400 DPI. I was impressed with the durability and comfort of the Asus Fragrance Mouse MD101 where I felt less stress while using it.

You just need to add one AA battery (which is included) which can last for up to a year. This one is also equipped with PTFE feet for a smooth glide, the 3-button mouse provides reliable wireless performance with no noticeable lag.

In The End:

I liked this mouse as the Asus Fragrance Mouse MD101 is a nice blend of novelty and function. I'm sure the performance-oriented features are not top-of-the-line but this one just ticks all the boxes of a reliable and stylish wireless mouse. For sure it's designed for individuals who prioritize a stylish and personalized workspace over high-end gaming or professional specs. If you enjoy customizing your desk setup and want a dependable mouse with a unique, aromatic flair, do check out the Asus Fragrance Mouse MD101.

My rating: 3.5/5

Disclaimer: The author is an expert in the fields of consumer technology, auto and lifestyle. Views shared here are personal

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor