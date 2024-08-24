At 88, ace investor Mark Mobius plans to launch new fund in January next year

Mumbai, Aug 24 As he turned 88, ace investor Mark Mobius has announced to launch a new fund in January next year, in a rapidly-changing financial landscape where innovation presents unprecedented opportunities.

Mobius reflected on his journey as a fund manager, which began in his 50s, in a blog post.

“Looking back on my life as a fund manager, I realise I’ve made a lot of mistakes. But I’m glad I made them and that I’ve learned from them,” he wrote.

Mobius, who is a Veteran emerging markets investor, said that this is precisely why “I believe now is the best time to take advantage of my decades-long experience to set up a new fund, which is planned for launch in January 2025”.

He celebrated his 88th birthday last week, saying “I’m thankful to say that I’m feeling younger, stronger and wiser than ever”.

“One must always take calculated risks in life, but let me say this: the world belongs to optimists,” Mobius added.

Termed as “The Indiana Jones of Emerging Market Investing,” he founded Mobius Capital Partners with his Templeton colleagues Carlos von Hardenberg and Greg Konieczny, after retiring from Franklin Templeton in 2018.

In November 2023, he stepped down from his firm, and joined Chartwell Capital, an independent Hong Kong-based investment firm, in an advisory role.

In 1999, he was selected to serve on the World Bank's Global Corporate Governance Forum as a member of the Private Sector Advisory Group and as co-chairman of its Investor Responsibility Task Force. His work and expertise have earned him numerous industry awards.

Regarding market volatility, he referred to the words of Sir John Templeton: “The best time to invest is when you have money.”

That means investing wisely can be done at any time, regardless of the state of the market or the volatility, as long as your methodology and parameters are sound, Mobius added.

“Looking back and planning for the future, I find myself more optimistic than ever. The journey is far from over, and I’m genuinely excited for what lies ahead,” wrote Mobius.

