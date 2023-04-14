At MicroNet, The Focus Is On High-Performance Annual Maintenance Contract Service

New Delhi (India), April 14: At MicroNet, the leading annual maintenance contract service provider in Delhi NCR, the focus is on high-performance annual maintenance contract service, low maintenance costs, and comprehensive solutions to serve Indian Delhi NCR citizens with the best in the industry. With over 15 years of experience, the company specializes in the supply of high-performance annual contract services for a spectrum of industries. With every service, MicroNet strives to exceed customer expectations with competitive pricing, timely delivery, and premium service.

AMC, or Annual Maintenance Contract, is a contract that a customer signs whenever they purchase a computer at a reputed store. According to this contract, the buyer of this product is bound to get the product serviced by company professionals once every year. The best part about a computer AMC contract is that you get to avail of the service free of cost.

MicroNet, the Delhi-based annual maintenance contract service provider, is committed to full service and peak performance. The company features AMC services such as business computer AMC, networking and server management, home computer AMC, outlook mail, printer and peripherals, and corporate mail management. MicroNet offers a comprehensive range of solutions for a spectrum of industries. Financial, manufacturing, insurance, telecommunications, retail, technology, public sector, healthcare, energy and utilities, education, tour, travel, and corporation solutions industries can benefit from its AMC services.

With a mission to deliver high-performance annual maintenance contract products and services, MicroNet has garnered acclaim at every level in Delhi. To remain at the top of the industry, MicroNet is committed to highly effective and efficient AMC packages for clients of all makes and models of desktop computers, laptops, and notebooks. Machinery is held to the highest performance standards through upgrades and strict maintenance yearly.

MicroNet also provides server and network management, data backup management, computer, hardware, laptop, corporate mail management, CCTV camera, biometric machines, website designing, web development, and a host of other services in the IT sector. The company is well-renowned for its durable and low-maintenance cost computer AMC services.

MircoNet’s proactive approach, hundred per cent uptime guarantee, reduction in IT spending, excellent services, well-maintained hardware, and a wide range of services at your disposal make them the leading annual maintenance contract company in Delhi NCR right now. Companies can share their requirements, get a free consultation, then get a free quote, and finally get their requirements fulfilled.

“MicroNet sincerely hopes to be your partner for upgrading and maintenance of your computer systems. We aim to serve companies of all sizes, be they small start-ups to a big multinational giants. We provide fully customized and best technology-driven solutions, which sets us apart from our competition,” says the Founder of the company.

MicroNet Infocom and Logistics Private Limited consist of a group of companies that provide a wide range of multifaceted solutions. MicroNet specializes in non-comprehensive annual maintenance contract services for a spectrum of industries. The company also offers server and network management, computer, laptop, hardware, corporate mail management, and data backup management services, amongst a vast array of services.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor