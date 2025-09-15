Atal Innovation Mission’s Mega Tinkering Day enters India Book and Asia Book of Records

New Delhi, Sep 15 Atal Innovation Mission (AIM)’s Mega Tinkering Day, which mobilised more than 4 lakh students from across the country to build and innovate together in real-time, has entered the India Book and the Asia Book of Records, the NITI Aayog said on Monday.

The Mega Tinkering Day 2025, marked on August 12, was hosted virtually and simultaneously in schools from 35 states and union territories by AIM.

The nationwide mega event created a new record for the maximum number of students participating in a tinkering activity in a single day.

A whopping “4,73,350 students from 9,467 Atal Tinkering Lab (ATL) schools came together to design a solution for Swachh Bharat and built their own DIY vacuum cleaners through a live, step-by-step instructional session streamed online,” the Niti Aayog said.

The recognition by both the India Book of Records and Asia Book of Records "stands as a testament to AIM’s mission of fostering innovation and scientific temperament among India’s youth at an unprecedented scale,” it said.

The students’ activity was guided by a step-by-step instructional session streamed online, enabling students to learn scientific concepts and collaborate in real time, no matter where they were.

“This initiative is in line with the Prime Minister’s vision of Viksit Bharat, where innovation and youth power form the bedrock of India’s growth story. The future of India is being built in our classrooms, and through Atal Tinkering Labs, we are equipping students not only with technical skills but also with the mindset to dream big, think differently, and solve real-world challenges,” said Deepak Bagla, Mission Director, Atal Innovation Mission.

“Mega Tinkering Day is not just a record -- it is a movement. It represents the collective energy of our young innovators who, from the remotest corners of the country to its bustling cities, came together to learn, create, and collaborate. No other country in the world has mobilised innovation at this scale within its school ecosystem,” he added.

Mega Tinkering Day 2025 reached schools in every corner of India, including frontier regions of Leh, Ladakh, Kargil, and Kashmir, aspirational districts such as Virudhunagar, the North-Eastern states of Manipur, Mizoram, and Arunachal Pradesh, and distant geographies like Kanniyakumari in the South and Bhuj in the West.

The scale of participation underscored AIM’s ability to transcend geographic and infrastructural barriers, uniting students in a shared journey of discovery and innovation.

"This record demonstrates that when you provide the right tools, mentorship, inspiration, and leadership, India’s children are capable of reshaping the world of tomorrow," Bagla said.

Since its inception, Atal Innovation Mission has established over 10,000 Atal Tinkering Labs across India, creating a nationwide network of spaces where students get hands-on exposure to technologies such as 3D printing, robotics, Internet of Things (IoT), and electronics.

These labs are designed to nurture problem-solving, design thinking, and entrepreneurial spirit among students, preparing them to be the innovators of tomorrow.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor