Atal Pension Yojana crosses 8 crore total gross enrolments, adds 39 lakh new subscribers in FY 2025-26

New Delhi [India], July 26 : The Atal Pension Yojana (APY), a flagship social security initiative of the Government of India, has reached a significant milestone by surpassing 8 crore total gross enrolments.

Administered by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), the scheme has added 39 lakh new subscribers in the ongoing financial year 2025-26, reflecting growing awareness and participation in the government's pension coverage efforts, the Ministry of Finance said in a release.

APY is a voluntary, contributory pension scheme focused on the poor, the underprivileged, and workers in the unorganised sector, which was launched with a vision to create a universal social security system for all Indians.

The Ministry stated that the Scheme's remarkable success is a result of the dedicated and tireless efforts of all Banks, the Department of Posts (DoP), and SLBCs/UTLBCs, as well as the continued support of the Government of India. PFRDA has actively driven enrolments through outreach programs, training, multilingual handouts, media campaigns, and regular reviews.

APY is meticulously designed to provide a comprehensive security shield by ensuring a guaranteed monthly pension of Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000 for the subscriber after 60 years of age, the same pension for the spouse after the subscriber's demise, and a return of the accumulated corpus to the nominee upon the death of both.

It is open to all Indian citizens between the ages of 18 and 40 years, except those who are or have been income tax payers.

The scheme was designed to encourage voluntary savings for retirement by offering defined pension benefits, linked to the age of joining and the amount of contribution.

The government's continued focus on digital integration, women's participation, and rural outreach has helped broaden APY's footprint across India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor