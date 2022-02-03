ATechnos-SHARE INDIA partnership focuses on a shared Healthcare Transformation Vision: Apurv Modi

ATechnos partners with SHARE INDIA to do digital transformation in Health Care segment specific to empowering communities in digital health.

The partnership will define new ways to synergise Technology and Health ecosystem to support a Digital Nation.

ATechnos Group, a growing leader in digital and technology transformation company today announced the collaboration with SHARE INDIA where the parties are desirous of working together, in area of Healthcare Technology Services where they can synergize and pool in their resources for better services and touchless digital transformation in Health care Industry.

Abhay Techno Services (ATechnos) is a key player in Information Technology and Services, Digital Transformation Services and Technology driven services since 2012.

The Society for Health Allied Research and Education (SHARE INDIA) is a not-for-profit research organization established in the year 1986 and is recognized as a Scientific industrial Research Organization (SIRO) by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India. SHARE INDIA has worked assiduously to nurture the public health programs in India. Collectively, their endeavours have saved lives, provided accountable health care embedded in community centric, participatory Health Advancement Peer Partner Engagement Networks.

Putting more light on the collaboration, Dr. Vijay V. Yeldandi, MD, Head Infectious Diseases and Public Health, SHARE INDIA said, "We are torch bearers of accountable health care and now in partnering with ATechnos have taken a giant leap to support vulnerable populations and underserved communities through people centric mHealth initiatives, healthcare tools, health analytics and . Convergence of people, technology and knowledge will improve health care and health outcomes."

Dr. Shikha Dhawan, PhD, Director Programs, SHARE INDIA, said, "The objective of our collaboration is to work together by employing technology and data to improve health and quality of care for communities. We will work with ATechnos to empower healthcare professionals and integrate user friendly technologies into global public health."

Talking about the new partnership Apurv Modi, Managing Director & Co-founder ATechnos and Almond Solutions, said, "We are honoured and delighted to be associated with an organization like SHARE INDIA. Apurv also mentioned that Digital Transformation in healthcare industry is structured to re-boot our daily lives with accuracy and efficiency by combining technologies in ways that are new to healthcare. From the invention of infusion pumps and dialysis machines to the creation of antibiotics, heart valves and MRI scanners, technology continues to drive us forward and streamline the way we approach medical treatment. Technology automates and extends things that previously had to be done by people."

SHARE (USA) catalyzed the creation of SHARE INDIA (Research Foundation) and SHARE Medical Care (Education & Services) MediCiti Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS) to foster the mission of service to the most vulnerable communities.

Today SHARE is a world-class organization devoted to "Health" through a dedicated group of professionals providing clinical services; education; capacity building; implementation science and research. SHARE INDIA is a not-for-profit research organization working to improve access to quality health care for people by strengthening health systems.

SHARE INDIA, through its illustrious journey in the public health space has pioneered affordable, accountable, technology-driven healthcare, and is well poised to reach the goals of creating healthy communities in India. The organization's core strength is utilization of technology, social and cultural tools for building human resources for health, institutional capacity building, research, and training in the public health arena.

We envisage improving not just health but the quality of life through health innovations and related activities embodied in One Health anchored in social justice. The Public Health initiatives at SHARE INDIA has always been anchored in a deep commitment to serving the needs of India and adopting Global Standards.

Abhay Techno Services Pvt. Ltd. (ATechnos) is a growing leader in IT Services, Health Care Solution Development, broadcasting technologies, and outsourcing. We provide consulting, technology outsourcing services to worldwide clients building enterprises today with the goal for tomorrow. Atechnos proposes an innovative delivery model, based on the principles of taking work and people to the location where the best talent is available, where it makes the best economic sense with the least risk and best productivity possible. We have a global footprint with physical presence in the US, India, Uganda, Estonia and with global partners. We believe in building strategic long term client relationships.

ATechos is ISO 9001, ISO 27001, ISO14001 and CMMI Level 5 Comply Company. Also we are proud to announce that our products are In Cert Certified and we have a Guinness World Record made over our solutions.

