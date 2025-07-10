ATGC Biotech Recognised with Innovation Leadership Award 2025 for Transforming Crop Protection through Deep-Tech Innovation

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 10: In a defining moment for Indian agri-innovation, ATGC Biotech Pvt. Ltd. was awarded the Innovation Leadership Award 2025 by Shri Piyush Goyal, Hon'ble Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, during the prestigious 16th Agriculture Leadership Conclave organized by Agriculture Today in New Delhi today.

The Agriculture Leadership Award 2025 was presented to ATGC Biotech Pvt.Ltd for Innovation Leadership in sustainable pest management with cutting edge pheromone technologies. The award was selected by the National Awards Committee, under the Chairmanship of Former Chief Justice of India, Justice P. Sathasivam, recognizing ATGC's pioneering role in IP-led, BioE3-aligned biomanufacturinga transformative leap toward ultra-low-dose, waterless, and residue-free crop protection powered by synthetic biology and material science. With 26 patents, and 50+ commercial-stage products ATGC is driving India's emergence as a global biotechnology powerhouse and a BioE3-compliant leader in climate-resilient agriculture. With strategic R&D support from BIRAC and the Department of Science and Technology (DST), ATGC is powering India's transition from volume-based agrochemicals to precision, carbon-smart crop protection.

On receiving the award, Dr. Markandeya Gorantla, Chairman & Managing Director, and Dr. V.B. Reddy, Executive Director, of ATGC Biotech said, "This award is a celebration of Indian science and its capacity to lead with purpose. We thank Agriculture Today for honoring deep-tech innovation, and express our sincere gratitude to BIRAC, DBT, and DST for enabling our platform to go from bench to field, from grams to global." They further added, "This recognition reinforces the critical role of agri-innovation in advancing India's strategic prioritieswhere food security, climate resilience, and global competitiveness converge through science and sustainability."

For over a century, agriculture has leaned on chemical-based solutions to secure food systems. Today, ATGC adds a new layer of intelligenceshifting from reaction to prevention, from control to communication. ATGC has developed innovative solutions like CREMIT PBW and Akarsh ME, deployed across 200,000+ acres, cutting down chemical sprays and water use while decarbonizing the agri-supply chain. CREMIT PBW empowers cotton farmers with a sustainable, pesticide-free approach to managing pink bollworm, while Akarsh ME offers fruit growers an eco-friendly, highly effective solution for fruit fly control ensuring maggot-free harvests and residue-free fruits. ATGC's core promise is to safeguard crops using just grams of active ingredient per acre per month, with no water and minimal application. It's a new paradigm. A smarter, scalable solution for a climate-conscious world.

In 2024, the World Economic Forum highlighted ATGC as a global case study for scaling pheromone tech in row crops like rice and cotton. The company is the only non-US supplier to USDA's "Slow the Spread" program, with 44 new molecules under registration across 20+ countries.

About ATGC Pvt Ltd.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Genome Valley, Hyderabad, ATGC is India's only commercial-scale manufacturer of pheromone biosimilars. With a mission to create a greener, healthier planet, ATGC offers high-quality insect pheromones, semiochemicals, and advanced IPM technologies that effectively manage pest populations while minimizing the use of harmful chemical pesticides. ATGC's flagship product, CREMIT PBW, Akarsh ME has been deployed across more than 200,000 acres of cotton and horticulture crops in India, enabling residue-free, export-compliant farming and reducing dependency on conventional spray cycles

At ATGC, we are committed to supporting farmers with the latest pheromone-based applications and groundbreaking solutions that drive the future of agriculture. Our innovations are designed to protect crops, improve yields, and promote eco-friendly farming practices, ensuring both the well-being of farmers and the environment

For more information: https://atgcbiotech.in/

