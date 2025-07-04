ATH and AviatelQ Forge Landmark Alliance: Comprehensive Collaboration Set to Transform Indian Civil Aviation and Skill Development

PNN

New Delhi [India], July 4: In a move set to redefine the landscape of Indian civil aviation, ATH Support Services Pvt. Ltd. and AviatelQ Tech LLP have entered into a historic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), bringing together a comprehensive array of aviation activities, manpower solutions, and technology-driven initiatives under one powerful alliance.

This strategic partnership is poised to usher in a new era for the sector by blending ATH's established leadership in manpower, HR consultancy, and aviation training with AviatelQ's pioneering expertise in aviation infrastructure, last-mile connectivity, and sustainable aerial solutions. The MoU sets a robust framework for joint project execution, skill development, and consultancy, ensuring that every aspect of aviationfrom workforce supply and regulatory compliance to advanced training and infrastructure developmentis addressed with unmatched synergy and impact.

ATH Support Services Pvt. Ltd., incorporated in 2018 and led by Mrs. Anjana Tewari, has become a trusted name in quality manpower, HR consultancy, and training services across diverse industries, including aviation. Known for its innovative approach to human resource management, swift and tailored recruitment, and strong compliance with statutory requirements, ATH's experienced team has successfully executed major contracts for government bodies, public sector undertakings, and leading corporates. Their commitment to excellence, transparency, and continuous skill development has set industry benchmarks, making ATH a preferred partner for organizations seeking reliable and efficient workforce solutions.

AviatelQ Tech LLP, headquartered in Noida, has rapidly emerged as a leader in innovative aviation technology and infrastructure. The company's acclaimed "Last Mile Connectivity by AIR" initiative is revolutionizing access to remote and underserved regions, utilizing light aircraft, helicopters, and drones to deliver essential passenger transport, emergency response, medical logistics, and disaster relief. AviatelQ is also recognized for its pioneering work in Heli-tourism, sustainable aviation, and technology-driven consultancy for airport and heliport development. The company's achievements include being named a Best Emerging Startup, driving women's empowerment, and integrating AI-based safety solutionsmaking it a key force in shaping the future of Indian aviation.

Looking ahead, this collaboration is expected to deliver transformative benefits for the aviation industry and the wider economy. By leveraging advanced technologies such as AI-driven training, IoT-based workforce management, and drone-enabled logistics, the partnership will help reduce operational costs, improve safety, and set new standards for efficiency.

The integration of last-mile air connectivityusing drones, helicopters, and small aircraftwill enable rapid movement of passengers, cargo, and even agricultural produce, minimize post-harvest losses and ensure fresher, higher-quality goods reach markets and consumers.

These innovations are projected to empower farmers with direct market access, reduce carbon emissions through greener logistics, and create new employment opportunities by upskilling youth and professionals for the digital aviation era. As ATH and AviatelQ continue to pioneer these advancements, their alliance is poised to make India a global leader in sustainable, technology-driven aviation and logistics solutions, benefiting stakeholders across the value chain

This MoU is far more than a routine business agreementit marks the dawn of a new chapter for civil aviation in India, promising to create history through integrated solutions, innovation, and skill development. By bringing together manpower, training, infrastructure, and advanced connectivity under one banner, ATH and AviatelQ are poised to address longstanding challenges and set new standards for accessibility, operational excellence, and inclusive growth. As this partnership comes to life, the aviation industry, policymakers, and the public can anticipate a future where India's skies are more accessible, efficient, and transformative than ever before.

Issued jointly by ATH Support Services ( info@athsupport.com ; https://athsupport.com/ ;

+91 8920439072)and AviatelQ Tech LLP (info@aviatelq.com; www.aviatelq.com; +919403891382 )

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor