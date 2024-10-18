Atharv Aaradhyam Construction Update – Progress on Track for Timely Completion

New Delhi [India], October 18: Atharv Aaradhyam by Atharv Lifestyle, located in Vijay Nagar, Andheri East, offers a premium residential experience. This exclusive project consists of five architecturally stunning towers in Andheri East, blending a contemporary lifestyle with a tranquil, serene setting. Spanning 1.5 acres, Atharv Aaradhyam boasts 230 thoughtfully designed units, offering a range of 2, 2.5, 3 BHK, and Jodi configurations, catering to the varied preferences of homebuyers. The spacious layouts allow abundant natural light and create a comfortable living environment.

A key highlight of the project is its lush 1.5-acre landscaped area, paired with over 50 amenities designed to meet the needs of all age groups and lifestyles. Atharv Aaradhyam is also IGBC Pre-certified Gold, showcasing its commitment to sustainability and eco-friendly living. This certification brings added benefits like energy efficiency, helping reduce long-term costs and environmental impact.

Construction is advancing swiftly, with notable progress across all five towers. Tower 1 and Tower 3 have completed their 4th slabs, Tower 2 has finished its 1st slab, Tower 4 has progressed to its 6th slab, and Tower 5 leads the way, having completed its 7th slab. The rapid pace underscores the project's dedication to delivering quality homes on schedule.

Additionally, Atharv Aaradhyam utilizes advanced Mivan aluminum shuttering technology, which enables each slab to be constructed in just 10 to 12 days. This innovative approach ensures faster construction while maintaining structural integrity and durability. At any given time, a team of 200 workers is actively contributing to the project's steady momentum.

Shril Shah, Project Head of Atharv Lifestyle, commented on the progress, stating, “Andheri offers limited options for luxury homes, and Atharv Aaradhyam is set to address this demand. Atharv Aaradhyam design emphasizes a harmonious balance between elegance and practicality, offering smart layouts that meet the expectations of modern urban living.”

With strong demand from both homebuyers and investors, Atharv Aaradhyam continues to attract interest, bolstered by its ongoing construction milestones and attractive early-bird offers. As an IGBC-certified project, it provides not only luxurious living but also sustainable, eco-friendly advantages, making it an ideal investment for those seeking a future-proof, green home.

Atharv Aaradhyam stands out as a benchmark in quality, sustainability, and timely delivery. With its impressive amenities, spacious designs, and green initiatives, it promises an exceptional living experience in the heart of Andheri East. Interested buyers and investors are encouraged to visit the site or get in touch for further details as the project moves closer to completion.

