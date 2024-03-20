Atharv Murli and Atharv Heights, The gracious addition to the skyline of Vile Parle

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] March 20: Atharv Lifestyle, a renowned real estate developer with a decade-long legacy, proudly presents two completed projects in Vile Parle: Atharv Murli & Atharv Heights. Atharv Murli achieved its Development Agreement on August 12th, 2021, and subsequently received its Occupation Certificate (OC) in just 2 and half years.

Recognized for its exceptional construction quality, Atharv Lifestyle was honoured with the Best Construction Quality Award by Realty Quarters in 2023. The company prioritizes durability and precision, utilizing top-tier materials, skilled craftsmanship, and adherence to industry best practices.

Atharv Murli homes epitomize contemporary living with their meticulous design through Attention to Detail & Timelessness where every element, from premium materials to intricate finishes is carefully curated for excellence. This meticulousness extends to functionality, ensuring that each aspect enhances the living experience. Timelessness underscores trendy designs, emphasizing enduring elegance through classic proportions and refined aesthetics.

The project features exclusive 3 & 4 BHK homes along with a host of world-class amenities that include a fitness center, rooftop lawn, elegant lobby, advanced security systems, and many more. With the seamless blend of cutting-edge technology and strategic space planning that maximizes usable area; Atharv Murli ensures a high life for its residents.

Another Atharv Lifestyle project that deserves to be mentioned here is Atharv Heights – a 10-storeyed structure with 19 luxurious apartments (G+1 commercial) that received its Development Agreement on 9th October 2021, and Occupation Certificate (OC) in less than 2 and a half years. Gracing the neighborhood of Vile Parle, Atharv Heights offers modern living that flawlessly merges with its beautiful surroundings.

With health and wellness at its core, the luxurious yoga room, terrace garden, and balconies in each of its plush 3 & 4 BHK apartments, your everyday routine will surely take a turn for the better. Atharv Lifestyle ensures high-construction quality employing the best-in-class advanced technology for this development.

Atharv Heights' design philosophy is dedicated to crafting living, working, and leisure spaces that have exceptional quality and a distinctive character. At the heart of the design thinking lays our commitment to enhancing experiences tailored to each resident’s preferences and aspirations.

The positive feedback from residents and visitors regarding the project elevation speaks volumes about Atharv Lifestyle’s commitment to excellence. Many have expressed admiration for the aesthetic appeal and architectural finesse of Atharv Murli and Atharv Heights. The striking design and well-thought-out elevation have garnered widespread praise, with people appreciating how the buildings seamlessly blend into the surrounding environment of Vile Parle while still making a distinct statement.

As exceptional as these projects are, a grand event is to be organized soon to hand over the keys. Adding to this grand announcement, Atit Shah, CFO of Atharv Lifestyle states, “Our timely completion of Atharv Murli and Atharv Heights stands as a testament to our unwavering commitment to punctuality and excellence. By delivering projects on schedule, we not only uphold our core values but also redefine the living patterns of Mumbai, setting new standards for quality and reliability in the real estate industry.”

Atharv Lifestyle is committed to values of integrity, customer-centricity, and excellence; Atharv Lifestyle has successfully delivered more than 10 landmark projects, bringing joy to 500+ families. Each new endeavour confirms their unwavering dedication to redefining Vile Parle’s landscape. Atharv Heights and Atharv Murli represent the pinnacle of luxury living, where every detail is meticulously curated to offer residents an unparalleled level of sophistication and comfort. With a focus on superior amenities and exquisitely crafted homes, these projects epitomize refined living at its finest.

