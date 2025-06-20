Atmos Systems to Showcase Robust Automation Portfolio at India Warehousing Show 2025

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], June 20: Atmos System, a pioneer in warehouse automation, is set to showcase its robust and future-ready product portfolio at the prestigious India Warehousing Show 2025, taking place from June 26 to 28, 2025 at YashoBhoomi, India International Convention & Expo Centre (IICC), Dwarka, New Delhi. Atmos will be exhibiting at Booth A-7, Hall no. 02, presenting its cutting-edge solutions designed to meet the evolving demands of the warehousing and logistics sector.

As a pioneering player in the material handling and automation space, Atmos is building on the rich legacy of Saifi Con-Fab System Pvt. Ltd., leveraging decades of engineering expertise and customer trust. With state-of-the-art manufacturing capabilities and a strong R&D backbone, Atmos is enabling businesses to streamline operations, boost efficiency, and prepare for the next phase of logistics transformation.

According to Colliers, India recently reported that India's industrial and warehousing sector recorded 9 million sq. ft. of leasing activity in Q1 2025 across the top eight cities, a 15% year-on-year increase, highlighting a robust growth trajectory. Aligned with the rapid advancements in this industry, Atmos will present its flagship products including Continuous Vertical Conveyors, Telescopic Belt Conveyor Solutions, and Dimensioning, Weighing, and Scanning (DWS) Systems. These solutions form a comprehensive automation ecosystem ideal for high-volume logistics centers, distribution hubs, manufacturing, transport, food, and pharmaceuticals sectors. Each product is engineered with a strong customer-centric approach, aiming to offer end-to-end services. This ranges from planning and system integration to manufacturing, installation, training, and post-deployment support.

Commenting on the company's participation, Mr. Khursheed Alam, Founder, Atmos Systems, said, "Atmos was born from India's deep-rooted manufacturing excellence and the legacy of Saifi Con-Fab. Today, we are proud to be a trusted automation partner to some of the most respected players in the logistics and warehousing industry. The India Warehousing Show is a powerful platform to showcase our commitment to innovation, our robust R&D capabilities, and the strength of our Make-in-India manufacturing ecosystem. We look forward to engaging with industry leaders and decision-makers who are driving the future of supply chain and warehouse transformation. Driven by a passion for client-centric innovation and world-class quality, Atmos has positioned itself as a transformative force in industrial automation, redefining productivity standards and enabling scalable solutions across India and beyond."

The India Warehousing Show is one of the country's premier gatherings of manufacturers, policymakers, and logistics professionals, offering a platform to explore emerging trends, foster collaborations, and highlight advancements in infrastructure and automation. Atmos' presence at the event underscores its role as a key contributor to India's logistics modernization and its expanding influence in global warehousing solutions.

