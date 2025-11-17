India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], November 17: In a global AI landscape dominated by American and Chinese giants, one Indian innovation has begun capturing worldwide attention with its bold promise: to build the world's most affordable, accessible, and sovereign AI ecosystem entirely from Indian soil.

That revolution is ATOMESUS AI a next-generation intelligence platform developed under the Indus Valley Group, built by India's young innovators, and engineered to serve one billion people with world-class accuracy, ultra-low cost, and complete data sovereignty.

Why India Needs ATOMESUS AI Right Now

India is home to:

- 1.4 billion people

- 900+ million internet users

- The world's fastest-growing digital economy

- Explosive adoption of AI across businesses, government, and education

Yet even in 2025, the majority of AI infrastructure India relies on comes from foreign companies.

This creates three major challenges:

1. Data Sovereignty

India generates immense amounts of sensitive personal, financial, healthcare, and enterprise data. Storing and processing this outside India introduces security, compliance, and privacy risks.

ATOMESUS AI solves this with India-first data processing, strict compliance, and guarantees that your inputs stay protected under Indian jurisdiction.

2. Affordability

Global AI platforms are often priced in dollarstoo expensive for the average Indian student or startup.

ATOMESUS AI flips the model by offering:

- The world's lowest AI pricing

- High-accuracy responses

- Fastest in-class performance

- Plans starting at ₹0 free trial

This is exactly what India needs:

a world-class AI engine that every Indian can access without financial barriers.

3. Indian Contextual Intelligence

Foreign AIs often fail in:

- Indian languages

- Indian geography

- Indian documentation

- Indian exam patterns

- Indian economic/cultural context

ATOMESUS AI is trained and optimized specifically for India, making it an AI made in India, for India, and powered by India.

The Atomesus Vision: India's #1 AI Model With Full Data Sovereignty

The mission is simple yet powerful:

To build India's leading AI model with complete local data safety, ultra-low cost, and global-scale intelligence.

Unlike platforms that simply integrate APIs, ATOMESUS AI is on a roadmap to develop a fully proprietary Indian foundation modelfaster, cheaper, safer, and deeply rooted in India's digital ecosystem.

This includes:

- On-premise government and enterprise deployment

- Secure data vaults

- India-trained datasets

- Multilingual Indian support (Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati, Marathi, Bengali & more)

Plug-and-play corporate integrations

- Developer APIs for Indian startups & SaaS ecosystems

ATOMESUS AI aims to become a national infrastructure layersomething India can rely on for decades.

The Technology Behind India's Next AI Giant

Powered by a Hybrid AI Engine

Initially built using industry-leading LLMs, ATOMESUS AI is rapidly transitioning towards its own independent Indian large-language model, designed to outperform competitors on:

- Indian datasets

- Cost efficiency

- Multilingual reasoning

- Local search accuracy

- Compliance & privacy

- Enterprise-grade reliability

- Enterprise Features

- Private sandbox AI environment

- Secure on-prem deployment

- Custom AI agents

- API integrations

- Zero data retention

- Industry-specific training modules

About the Indus Valley Group

Indus Valley Group, the parent company behind ATOMESUS AI, is one of India's most ambitious deep-tech and innovation-driven enterprises.

Its portfolio spans:

- Artificial Intelligence

- Space-tech collaboration

- Blockchain

- Consumer apps

- Cybersecurity

- Digital media

With a mission to build technology for the next billion, Indus Valley is enabling India's rise as a global AI powerhouse through bold, scalable innovations like ATOMESUS AI.

Official Registered & Corporate Information

Registered Office

Atomesus AI Indus Valley Group

Sector 98, Noida, Uttar Pradesh 201304, India

Official Website

www.atomesus.com

Official Email Support

support@atomesus.com

contact@atomesus.com

Why ATOMESUS AI Will Become India's #1 AI Brand

Here's what makes it uniquely Indian, uniquely powerful:

Lowest cost in the world

Ensuring AI reaches every village, student, business, and creator.

Data stored & processed under Indian jurisdiction

100% safe, compliant, and sovereign.

Tailored for India

Handles Indian languages, Indian problems, Indian workflows.

Created by young innovators skilled through India's top scientific institutions

A true "Made in India" innovation.

Backed by Indus Valley Group

A strong parent company with deep-tech credibility.

The Future: ATOMESUS AI in Every Home, Business & Government Office

ATOMESUS AI is not just another AI platform.

It represents a national movement toward technological independence.

By 2026, the roadmap includes:

India's own foundation AI model

API marketplace for Indian developers

AI services for MSMEs, startups, schools, and enterprises

AI-enhanced governance tools

Global expansion from India to Singapore, UAE & USA

Hiring India's brightest young engineers

Scaling to 100M users

ATOMESUS AI is built with one purpose:

to make India a world leader in powerful, affordable, responsible AI.

Final Word

India has waited long enough for an AI platform that understands its people, respects its data, and empowers its economy.

With ATOMESUS AI, the wait is finally over.

This is India's moment.

This is India's AI.

This is ATOMESUS.

