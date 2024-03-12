ATS Khyber Range awarded as "Iconic Commercial Project" at the ET Real Estate Awards 2024

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 12: In a recent development at The Economic Times Real Estate Awards 2024, ATS Khyber Range, a flagship project by ATS Group, has been honoured with the prestigious "Iconic Commercial Project" award. This recognition underscores the project's significant contribution to the real estate sector and highlights the group's excellence in commercial developments across India.

ATS Khyber Range, situated in the North zone, has garnered widespread acclaim for its innovative design, impeccable quality, and transformative impact on the real estate landscape. The project exemplifies the group's commitment to setting new benchmarks in commercial real estate through iconic spaces that redefine industry standards.

"The recognition of ATS Khyber Range as an 'Iconic Commercial Project' at The Economic Times Real Estate Awards 2024 is a testament to its excellence and innovation," said a spokesperson familiar with the project. "This accolade reaffirms the project's position as a leader in delivering exceptional commercial spaces that surpass expectations."

The awards ceremony, held on February 23, 2024, at the Taj Santacruz, Mumbai, brought together industry leaders, experts, and stakeholders to celebrate outstanding achievements in the real estate sector.

ATS Khyber Range, located on NH-24, is a luxurious commercial complex offering an unparalleled shopping experience. Spread over 3 acres, it houses prestigious fashion brands, fine dining restaurants, charming cafes, and a six-screen multiplex. From retail shops to spacious fine dining areas and a vibrant food court, it caters to diverse preferences. With amenities like a play zone and multi-level secured parking, it ensures convenience and safety for visitors. ATS Khyber Range isn't just a commercial project; it's a lifestyle destination that seamlessly integrates shopping, dining, and entertainment, promising an unforgettable experience for all.

