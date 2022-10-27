Atsumaru Euphoria - India's largest celebration of Japanese Culture

Atsumaru Euphoria is all set to launch its second experiential festival, on 29th October at The Hub Bengaluru.

Powered by I Know A Guy Productions (IKAG), Atsumaru Euphoria is a daylong feel-good festival that celebrates all things Anime, Manga, Japanese Pop Culture, Cosplay, and the Best-of-Bangalore through Music, Food, Gaming, Merch and much more. Atsumaru, in Japanese, translates to 'Come Together'.

What makes this event more exciting are the partners that have come on board that will be hosting experiential activations. Metapolis, the World's First Metaverse-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform that helps web2 brands, creators and web3 projects easily onboard into the metaverse through a range of Meta Services has come on board as a Technology Partner. Cheq, the Fintech Partner is building India's first shared wallet on UPI so that one can manage money better.

It is needless to say that the love for Japanese culture has been growing at an exponential rate in India. Their gripping plots, animation, cosplay, and mouth-watering cuisine coupled with the hype created on social media, have got the audience craving for more. More so in real life. The fan base and niche communities are creating a ripple effect by getting more people curious about what Japanese Culture is all about. It is even more fascinating to watch Indian creators further amplify and share their love for the culture on their social media platforms.

The festival is all set to take place in the heart of the city at The Hub Bengaluru, making it accessible to Bangaloreans and out-of-towners alike. It will be hosted at The Sky Terraces above Safina Plaza, featuring 3 large rooftop venues, and a dynamic purpose-built space at the basement level.

The Music Festival and Food Festival

The Music Festival kickstarts at 12 PM and goes all the way to 12 AM. It will feature 5 DJs with 5 Genres of music, on a large landscaped terrace that can accommodate 1200 people at a time. This feel-good fest will also witness a dedicated open terrace for a curated food experience. A wide variety of Japanese dishes and diverse Bangalore establishments will bring to the audience varieties like never before.

Celebration of Nerd Culture

Fan Culture at Atsumaru Euphoria will be celebrated by bringing together Anime, Manga, and Gaming fans. The event will witness a collaboration with 10 cosplayers and a gaming pavilion with 8 consoles where fans can battle it out in tournaments. The market area will host vendors featuring anime merchandise, apparel, accessories, books and comics, custom and original artwork, face painting, tattoo artists, Japanese Kawaii culture arts and crafts activity store.

"In addition to Anime, we believe that nothing makes people come together like Music and Food, and this time we have gone all in on both. We are so excited about the line-up of artists we have for our 12-hour music festival. Our Food festival, on a separate terrace, will feature a Japanese pavilion offering a variety of dishes from the land of the rising sun. Our Nerd Culture fest, a separate entity in itself, has been strategically designed to maximize engagement with our anime audience. We are also stoked about our venue, the rooftop at The Hub. It's like being transported to this massive set of sky gardens in the heart of Bangalore. It is perfect for Atsumaru Euphoria!" said Abrar Basith, Founder of IKAG Productions and Co-Founder of Atsumaru.

A Metaverse Haven for Content Creators

Kuldeep Mohan Ponnada, Co-founder & CEO, Metapolis said, "We are thrilled to be Technology Partners of ATSUMARU. Our world-renowned tech stack will be the right addition to the 12-hour exhilarating fiesta. At Metapolis, we believe that the creator economy is key to the adoption of Web 3.0 and Metaverse. We are bringing to creators, a no-code and easy-to-use, social engagement platform that will facilitate the entry of creators into the Metaverse by allowing them to deliver highly immersive experiences for their followers. Our social domes and M-Genesis (Metapolis' first themed Microverse) will provide easy access for creators to seamlessly integrate into the Metaverse ecosystem. We have a lot of exciting things lined up and this is just the beginning."

Cheq it out

Fintech Partner, Cheq will be powering payments at the event and hosting massive giveaways. Sudhanshu Shekhar, Founder & CEO, Cheq said, "Cheq is building India's first shared UPI wallet. Our mission is to give Indians better tools to manage their finances. We are very excited to partner with Atsumaru and showcase our product at the event. Keep a look out for Mr. Cheq, who will be doing some crazy giveaways on the 29th!"

The Hub Bengaluru is also the Media and Community Partner for the event. Azaan Sait, Founder of The Hub Bengaluru, equally stoked about the 3-in-1 festival, said, "We call ourselves the ultimate playground for creators. Working with IKAG Productions, Metapolis and Cheq is enabling us to bring to life a multi-sensory experiential event for creators via Atsumaru Euphoria."

This story is provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor