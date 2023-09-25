Attachment in Unitech Group case stands at Rs 1,257 crore: ED

New Delhi [India], September 25 : The Directorate of Enforcement (ED)has provisionally attached a 39.83 per cent share of 4.79 acres of land forming parts of the township Uniworld City, Nallambakkam, Chennai worth Rs 125.06 crore in the case of Unitech Group.

ED on Monday said the total attachment in the Unitech Group case now stands at Rs 1,257.61 crore.

"The said land is owned by Unitech Infopark Limited in which 39.83 per cent shares are held by M/s Narnil Infosolutions Private Limited (a benami company of Chandras the Promoters of Unitech Group)," ED said in a release.

"ED investigation revealed that Chandras of Unitech had invested the Proceeds of Crime to the tune of USD 15,087,114 (present value Rs 125.06 Crore) through M/s Narnil Infosolutions Private Limited into M/s Unitech Infopark Limited in the year 2009-10 by acquiring 39.83% shares of the said company. Investigation revealed that M/s Narnil Infosolutions Private Limited is beneficially owned by Chandras and was being controlled through their associates."

ED initiated an investigation on the basis of various FIRs registered by Delhi Police and CBI, based on complaints by homebuyers against Unitech Group, its promoters and others.

During the course of the investigation, ED had arrested five individuals namely Sanjay Chandra, Ajay Chandra, Ramesh Chandra, Preeti Chandra and Rajesh Malik.

Till now, two prosecution complaints have been filed by the ED and cognizance of the same has been taken by the PMLA Court.

"Vide 17 Provisional attachment orders including the current attachment, various domestic and overseas assets having total value of Rs 1257.61 Crore have been attached. The attachment includes assets of Carnoustie Group, Shivalik Group, Trikar Group and the assets of Shell, Benami & personal companies of Chandras etc," ED said.

Total proceeds of crime worth Rs 7,612 Crore has been detected till now in this case and further investigation is under progress.

