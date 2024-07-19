Attaining ascetic life is only possible through great fortune: Acharya Shri Mahashraman

Surat (Gujarat) [India], July 19: Leaving behind worldly pleasures and embracing the path of renunciation and asceticism is no easy task. In today's era, only a few can renounce material desires and choose the path of upliftment of the soul. Such a rare scene was witnessed today at the Chaturmas site of Sanyam Vihar in Surat when eight people embraced ascetic life, dedicating themselves to the upliftment of the soul and altruism.

In the auspicious presence of Acharya Shri Mahashraman ji, a grand Jain Bhagwati Diksha Samaroh was organised, in which two Samanijis ascended the ranks, and two persons took Jain monk initiation. The Diksha samaroh, coinciding with the enlightenment day of Acharya Bhikshu, doubled the enthusiasm of the thousands of devotees gathered to witness it.

As the ceremony began at 9:00 am, the grand Mahavir Samavasaran venue was filled with devotees, who were eager to witness the rare moments of initiation. The ceremony commenced with Samani Manju Pragya Ji and aspirants Ruchika and Sadhana introducing the initiates. Following this, Bajrang Jain, President of Parmarthik Shikshan Sanstha, read out the command letters of those accepting initiation. The initiates presented their parent's letters to the Guru, seeking written and verbal permission for initiation.

In his auspicious sermon, Acharya Shri Mahashraman said, “Lord Mahavir, the Tirthankar, was the supreme being. Arihant Prabhu is considered supreme in the world, Siddha Bhagwan is deemed supreme, and one who has gained complete understanding is regarded as supreme. To become a monk means to attain the state of supreme being. Today marks the 299th enlightenment day of Acharya Bhikshu, who laid the foundation of the Terapanth Dharma Sangh. It is very difficult to become a monk and attain monkhood on this eternal journey. May we also attain enlightenment and progress towards achieving it. Monasticism and monkhood are the greatest things. Even those who are not monks should move forward towards renunciation and restraint.”

“Matthen Vandami” chants fill the air

Reciting the sacred words, Acharya Shri Mahashraman, granted Jain monk initiation to all initiates. He had them criticise past deeds and recite the Aagama scriptures. As soon as the initiation ceremony was completed, he announced that all the initiates had become part of their family. The entire assembly honoured the newly initiated with chants of “Matthen Vandami”.

Hair plucking ceremony symbolises Guru's control

Plucking of hair is a significant aspect of monastic conduct, symbolising that the disciple's hair is always in the hands of the Guru. Upholding this tradition, Acharya Shri Mahashraman manually plucked the hair of the two newly initiated monks. Sadhvipramukha Vishrutvibha Ji completed the hair-plucking ceremony for the newly initiated nuns with the Guru's command.

New names for a new life

Initiation marks a new spiritual birth. As part of this tradition, Acharya Shri Mahashraman bestowed new spiritual names on the newly initiated. Mumukshu Vikas Bafna was named Muni Shri Vitrag Kumar, Mumukshu Surendra Kochar became Muni Shri Sanyam Kumar, Samani Akshayapragya Ji became Sadhvi Shri Akshayvibha, Samani Pranavapragya Ji was named Sadhvi Shri Preetiprabha, Mumukshu Meenakshi Samsukha became Sadhvi Shri Paragprabha, Mumukshu Meenal Parekh became Sadhvi Shri Medhaviprabha, Mumukshu Deekshita Sanghvi became Sadhvi Shri Deekshitaprabha, and Mumukshu Nupur Baradia was named Sadhvi Shri Nishchayprabha. Respected Gurudev also presented the Rajoharan, an integral part of monastic conduct and a symbol of non-violence, to the newly initiated.

Sadhvipramukha Shri Vishrutvibha Ji gave a speech on the occasion, while the newly initiated shared their emotions. Many young men and women also joined the Parmarthik Shikshan Sanstha as aspirants. Muni Dinesh Kumar Ji conducted the programme.

