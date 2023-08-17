Attaining Financial Independence with Motilal Oswal's Newest Investment Calculators

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 17: Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, a renowned name in the financial industry, has taken another leap towards revolutionizing investment practices with the launch of their newest range of online financial calculators. These innovative calculators, including SIP calculator, Mutual Fund Calculator, Retirement Calculator, FD calculator, EMI calculator, and more, are designed to provide investors with a clearer understanding of their present investments and their potential future worth with minimal efforts. This initiative aligns with Motilal Oswal's commitment to empowering traders and investors with the suitable tools to make informed financial decisions and helping them achieve financial Nirvana.

Motilal Oswal's suite of financial calculators aims to equip investors with valuable insights into their investments. Whether an individual is planning for retirement, considering a long-term investment strategy, or evaluating the performance of their current investments, these calculators cater to diverse financial needs. With these advanced financial calculators, Motilal Oswal aims to enable individuals to take charge of their financial future and align their investment strategies effectively.

Speaking to Business Wire on this newest development, Apurva Chaudhari, Head – Online Business & Digital Marketing at MOFSL, said, "Financial planning and investment decisions should be driven by informed choices rather than uncertainty. At Motilal Oswal, we recognize the significance of arming investors with accessible and reliable tools that provide a comprehensive understanding of their investments. Our newly launched financial calculators are the culmination of extensive research and development, aimed at empowering our clients to assess their capital, risk, and reward efficiently. We believe that with these calculators, investors can make well-informed decisions and progress towards financial independence with our advice.”

Motilal Oswal's commitment to its investors is reflected in the user-friendly design and accuracy of the financial calculators. At a time when the industry is witnessing a huge influx of new to market investors, these calculators are a blessing to the first-time investors as it helps them visualize the potential growth of their investments with minimal inputs and efforts from their side.

“While everyone is cognizant of the fact that investing in asset classes that beat inflation is utmost necessary, we are confident that the power of visualization that our calculators bring to the table will nudge the new-age investors towards making the suitable investment choices to secure their financial future with our expert advice which has been Motilal Oswal’s forte since more than 30 years,” added Apurva Chaudhari.

The calculators are easily accessible through Motilal Oswal’s website (www.motilaloswal.com), making it convenient for investors to analyse their investments anytime, anywhere. Additionally, the calculators are built on reliable algorithms that have been rigorously tested to ensure accurate results.

Since their launch, the calculators have already witnessed a huge traffic as investors across India have flocked to the platform to leverage the power of technology and financial expertise to unlock the potential of their investments and devise strategies that align with their goals.

“We welcome investors to take advantage of our easy-to-use calculators to get a clearer picture of where they stand currently in terms of their finances and to figure out the suitable amount and suitable type of investments they would need to make to achieve financial freedom,” said Apurva Chaudhari, signing off, confident of how these calculators will nudge new-age investors towards smarter financial choices.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services is a well-known name in the financial industry, providing a wide range of investment services to individuals and institutions. With a strong emphasis on research and technology-driven solutions, Motilal Oswal strives to empower investors with the knowledge and tools needed to achieve their financial goals. To know more about the company, visit their website (www.motilaloswal.com) or download the mobile app.

