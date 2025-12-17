Attero announces Rs 150 Crore investment to scale E-waste, Copper recycling and R&D infrastructure across India

New Delhi [India], December 17 : Attero, India's largest critical minerals firm and the world's most technologically advanced urban miner, has announced an investment of around INR 150 crore to expand its national recycling and R&D network through five key facilities.

According to a company statement. these include new e-waste recycling plants in Pune, Bengaluru and Faridabad, a copper recycling plant in Reengus (Rajasthan) and a strengthened R&D Centre of Excellence in Greater Noida. The expansion brings together new capacity and a deeper focus on robotics, automation and advanced recovery technologies across all upcoming sites.

India generates more than 3.8 million metric tonnes of e-waste every year. While a significant portion still moves through informal routes, the share of formal processing is steadily rising due to stronger EPR enforcement and stricter compliance norms. This shift is strengthening material traceability and improving safe and efficient recovery of metals.

According to company information, Attero is leading this shift, holding close to 30% of India's formal recycling market, with the next player accounting for less than 7%, underlining the scale, capability and trust it has built in the ecosystem. Attero's Roorkee facility already manages 144,000 tonnes per annum, making it one of India's largest integrated compliant recycling plants. Once the new plants are commissioned, Attero's overall processing capacity across e-waste and metals recovery will reach 244,000 tonnes per annum.

The three new e-waste plants have a capacity of 25,000 tonnes per annum each, adding 75,000 tonnes of fresh e-waste processing capacity. The copper recycling unit in Reengus (Rajasthan) adds another 25,000 tonnes, bringing total planned capacity additions to 100,000 tonnes per annum.

According to company information, these facilities will support better feedstock availability for Attero's business units, including Selsmart and MetalMandi, reduce long-distance movement of waste and improve access to formal recycling for India's high-consumption markets. Attero expects to add 800 to 1000 jobs across operations, automation, safety, warehousing and logistics.

Speaking about the expansion, Nitin Gupta, Co-founder and CEO of Attero, said: "Recycling today is driven by technology. Robotics, automated dismantling systems and precision-based material recovery tools help us extract metals with far greater accuracy and safety. As India consumes more electronics and batteries, the country needs recycling facilities that can handle large volumes while maintaining consistent quality. The plants we are building reflect this need. They will use robotic dismantling lines, automated battery cutters and advanced sorting systems that raise efficiency and reduce the loss of valuable materials. Our aim is to make high-quality recycling accessible across regions while building processes that are ready for the future."

According to company information, technology remains a central pillar of Attero's expansion strategy. The Roorkee facility already operates robotic systems for battery dismantling, which have helped raise efficiency significantly. Similar systems will be deployed across the new plants, including automated battery discharging equipment, energy-efficient roasting units, upgraded filtration and drying systems and new automated material-handling lines.

The company furthe said that the Greater Noida R&D Centre of Excellence will continue to support process development, automation design and technology upgrades across all units. The company holds 47 patents across e-waste processing, battery recycling and metals recovery. Attero is also planning international facilities for dismantling and lithium-ion battery recycling, which will draw from the same technology models being developed for India. This expansion, supported by automation and R&D, will help reinforce the country's shift toward a stronger and more reliable formal recycling ecosystem.

According to company information, Attero is India's largest critical minerals firm and the world's most technologically advanced urban miner, focused on recovering critical minerals and rare earth elements (REEs) from e-waste, end-of-life lithium-ion batteries and magnets. Through its proprietary deep-tech processes, Attero is able to extract more than 22 pure metals, including cobalt, nickel, lithium, copper, graphite, silver, gold and manganese. Attero has been granted 47 global patents and has filed more than 200 to strengthen its leadership in sustainable resource recovery and urban mining.

