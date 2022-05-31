Attero Recycling announces global expansion plan, to invest $1 billion by 2027
Attero Recycling, an end-to-end e-waste management and Li-ion recycling solution provider, on Tuesday announced its expansion strategy for Europe, US and Indonesia markets, and set a target to invest $1 billion by 2027 to enhance its capacity to 300,000 MT.
( With inputs from ANI )
