Attero’s MetalMandi to help daily transactions of 1,000 tonnes of scrap by May 2025

New Delhi, Jan 15 Leading cleantech company Attero on Wednesday launched MetalMandi -- an innovative digital AI-powered platform designed to bring organisation and efficiency to the unorganised metal scrap industry.

India’s material recycling market is valued at $40 billion and has immense potential for streamlining and formalizing the sector.

MetalMandi aims to capitalise on this opportunity by facilitating the daily transaction of 1,000 tonnes of scrap by May 2025, translating to an annual turnover of Rs 2,000 crore.

The AI-powered MetalMandi app simplifies the scrap collection process by enabling users to list their scrap, receive the best price, and finalise transactions effortlessly. The platform’s real-time updates on scrap prices, secure payment mechanisms, and robust logistics support eliminate intermediaries and ensure a hassle-free experience.

“We are excited to introduce MetalMandi to streamline and simplify India's metal scrap trade. Our goal at Attero has always been to advance sustainability through environmentally friendly and open processes and bring about significant change in the recycling ecosystem,” said Nitin Gupta, CEO & Co-founder, Attero.

“The AI-powered pricing and product identification engine makes it a cutting-edge platform that ensures accuracy, efficiency, and transparency in scrap collection. By leveraging our vast network and tech-driven approach, we are confident that MetalMandi will set new standards in the sector,” he added.

Attero, which is the world’s largest recycler of lithium-ion batteries, plans to onboard 1.5 lakh users on the MetalMandi app by April 2025. Whether a small-scale scrap dealer or a large business, MetalMandi is designed to cater to diverse needs with trust and transparency in every transaction.

MetalMandi leverages advanced AI technology on two crucial fronts to enhance user experience and ensure fair transactions. First, its dynamic pricing engine uses AI to predict scrap prices multiple times a day across various categories.

By analysing data from various sources, as well as factors like scrap type, composition, and supply-demand dynamics, the platform ensures accurate and competitive pricing.

Second, AI is employed to identify scrap from the images uploaded by users, streamlining the listing process and reducing errors. This dual AI application makes MetalMandi a smart, efficient, and user-friendly solution for the scrap supply chain ecosystem.

MetalMandi offers a host of user-friendly features, including live market prices, zero transaction fees, and support for a wide range of scrap categories such as metal scrap, electronic waste, and home appliances. The platform’s fast and secure payment process, coupled with its AI-powered technology, pan-India network, and 24x7 support from listing to transactions, makes it an indispensable tool for scrap traders nationwide.

MetalMandi users can start by registering on the app with their mobile number. They can then list their scrap by providing details like type, quantity, and photos. The platform offers competitive, real-time, market-based AI-powered quotes, ensuring fair deals. Once the scrap is inspected and picked up, payments are processed securely and promptly, completing the hassle-free experience.

With over 15 years of expertise in e-waste & lithium ion battery recycling, Attero already works with 15,000 metal scrap traders across the country. MetalMandi will help create a tech-based platform that offers a transparent and simple way to sell their scrap with support for logistics, pickups, and payments.

