Attron Automotive to Revolutionize the EV Industry with Their Cutting-Edge Motors

New Delhi [India], February 1: Attron Automotive, a dynamic startup poised to revolutionize the electric vehicle (EV) industry, today announced the launch of its cutting-edge electric motors and controllers at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2024. The unveiling was done by Shri Arvind Kumar, Director General, Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Govt of India and Chairman STPINEXT, in the presence of Dr. Sanjay Kumar Gupta, Director STPI Pune and CEO MOTION CoE. The company has showcased three alpha series motors and one advanced controller designed to enable faster, more efficient, and higher-performance EVs. The new products are RM14530 electric motor, RM16070 electric motor, RM16045 electric motor series and the CTR072500 electric motor controller.

Attron is forging the future of sustainable transportation with its breakthrough EV propulsion technology. The company's proprietary motors and intelligent controllers are transforming how EVs are powered and performed. Attron's lightweight, compact solutions not only lower costs but also simplify EV operation, enabling longer range, quicker acceleration, and greater top speeds. Their integrated IPM PMSM motors and Eta framework guarantee optimal performance, showcasing perfect harmony. Tailored solutions, endless flexibility, and scalability for various power demands underscore Attron's commitment to empowering industry growth. This precision control and dedication to a sustainable future distinguish Attron Automotive in contributing to the evolution of electric mobility.

"This launch marks a significant stride in electric mobility, as our innovative motor architecture, precision engineering, and commitment to cost reduction redefine industry standards. The scalable and versatile nature of our motors, coupled with peak efficiency exceeding 97%, positions Attron at the forefront of the electric mobility revolution. We are not just launching products; we are ushering in a new era of efficiency, performance, and sustainability in transportation," said Shubham Pode, CTO of Attron Automotive.

Attron Automotive leads the electric mobility revolution with its unique Interior Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (IPM PMSM) technology. Strategically placed magnets and a patented topology optimize torque delivery, achieving an outstanding peak efficiency surpassing 97%, setting industry benchmarks. Precision engineering minimizes energy losses, ensuring efficient propulsion. With scalability from 1 KW to over 200 KW, Attron's motors cater to diverse needs, from micro-mobility to heavy-duty industrial applications. Significantly, Attron stands out by strategically placing its commitment to cost reduction at the heart of innovation. This approach makes their motors an affordable choice, supporting both economic viability and environmental sustainability in the electric mobility sector.

Attron recently achieved a significant milestone by delivering the first batch of its motors and controllers for defence applications. The successful production and delivery demonstrate the adaptability, durability, and reliability of Attron's solutions. Three patents have been granted to Attron Automotive for their novel motor technology.

At the core of Attron's innovation is the CTR072500 electric motor controller, featuring the groundbreaking Eta framework. This framework goes beyond conventional controls, incorporating advanced algorithms like Modified Field-Oriented Control (Modified FOC). This sophisticated algorithm precisely aligns the motor's magnetic field, offering unparalleled control over torque and speed. Adaptability remains key, as the Modified FOC algorithm dynamically adjusts for optimal performance in various scenarios. The hardware components are meticulously optimized for seamless integration with the Eta framework, enhancing overall efficiency and responsiveness. Attron Automotive's Eta framework and Modified FOC algorithm redefine precision, efficiency, and performance in electric motor control, setting new benchmarks in propulsion technology.

Attron Automotive raised Rs 4.75 crore in its maiden funding round led by Anicut Capital. The round also saw participation from Pontaq VC, Venture Catalyst, and Yashovardhan Shah. The company planned to use the funds to support the company's key growth initiatives, including the setup of an assembly line, establishment of a prototyping facility, team expansion, and research and development.

