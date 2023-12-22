AU Savings Account Transforms Banking: Swift Account Opening through Video Banking Experience

ATK

New Delhi [India], December 22: In a digital age where convenience is key, AU Small Finance Bank (AU SFB) is already ahead of the curve with its innovative Video Banking feature, providing customers with a swift and seamless way to open Savings Accounts. No more paperwork, no more branch visits - AU Small Finance Bank brings face-to-face banking directly to your device.

A Virtual Branch in Your Hands:

AU Video Banking is not a future concept; it's a feature available for immediate use. Our virtual branch is accessible from your smartphone, tablet, or computer, providing you with the convenience of connecting with our banking representatives anytime.

Connecting Simplified:

Whether you seek an immediate connection or prefer to schedule a call, AU Small Finance Bank ensures that Video Banking seamlessly integrates into your daily life. No complicated proceduresjust the simplicity of connecting with us as you would with friends and family.

Safety and Security Always:

Your security is our top priority. AU Video Banking is equipped with advanced security measures, including mobile number verification through OTP, AI-based facial recognition, and personalized security questions. We've taken every step to ensure that your financial interactions are safeguarded.

Unlock the Full Potential of AU Video Banking:

With AU Video Banking, you have the convenience of in-branch services right at your fingertips. From consultations to transactions, the ease of face-to-face banking is now a reality.

Your Video Call Essentials:

To effortlessly experience AU Video Banking and open a Savings Account, you only need a few essentials:

* Be 18 years or older and located within India during the call.

* A device with a camera and speakers (smartphone, laptop, or tablet).

* Stable internet connectivity and a well-lit environment for optimal video quality.

* During the call, make sure to have a blank sheet of paper, a pen for your signature, and your original PAN card.

AU Video Banking Security Features:

Your safety remains our top priority. AU Video Banking incorporates robust security measures:

* Mobile number authentication through OTP.

* AI-based facial recognition.

* Personalized security questions.

* Call recording for your protection.

* Rigorous due diligence on all financial transactions and service requests.

Key Features of AU Savings Account

Discover the unparalleled advantages of an AU Savings Account, designed to elevate your banking experience:

1. Monthly Interest Credits:

Witness the growth of your savings with an attractive interest rate of up to 7.25%* p.a. Your earnings are promptly credited to your account every month, ensuring your money works for y

2. Exclusive Range of Debit Cards: Tailored to Your Lifestyle

The AU Savings Account offers a diverse range of debit cards, each designed to suit specific preferences and lifestyles:

* Royale Debit Card (Visa Signature): Elevate your transactions with the exclusive Royale Debit Card, offering premium privileges and benefits befitting a Visa Signature cardholder.

* Platinum Debit Card (Visa Platinum): Access over 1000 curated lifestyle offers, discounts, and privileges with the Platinum Debit Card, providing a touch of luxury to your everyday transactions.

* Digital Debit Card (RuPay Platinum): Experience the convenience of digital transactions with the Digital Debit Card. Enjoy the benefits of a RuPay Platinum card tailored for the modern, tech-savvy individual.

* Value Debit Card (Visa Gold): Unlock a world of practical benefits with the Value Debit Card. It's your key to essential transactions and everyday savings, complementing your financial journey.

3. Dedicated Relationship Officer:

Experience personalized banking with a dedicated Relationship Officer at your service. Your single point of contact for all banking and financial needs, ensuring you receive tailored assistance.

4. Easy Access to Funds:

Effortlessly manage your finances through the AU 0101 App or AU 0101 Net Banking. Enjoy 24/7 access to your funds and explore additional features such as flight and hotel bookings, mobile recharge, and applications for various products and servicesall at your fingertips.

Embark on the forefront of banking innovation, where face-to-face interactions are redefined, and your financial journey is simplified. Experience the ease and efficiency of AU Video Banking today!

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by ATK.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor