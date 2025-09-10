AU Small Finance Bank CFO Vimal Jain Passes Away Following Sudden Cardiac Arrest

AU Small Finance Bank on Wednesday announced the demise of its Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Vimal Jain, who passed away early in the morning following a cardiac arrest. Jain had been associated with AU Small Finance Bank since 2010 and was regarded as a key pillar for the financial institution. Over his 15-year tenure, Jain was credited with building a strong team and providing leadership that guided the bank through periods of growth and transformation.In a filing to stock exchanges, the bank said Jain was “a pillar of strength” and “a deeply loved and admired leader”.

The bank expressed condolences to Jain's family and further confirmed that it has initiated steps for interim succession planning. Vimal Jain is the latest casualty of a growing trend of cardiac arrest. Last week, 39-year-old cardiac surgeon, Dr. Gradlin Roy, died at Saveetha Medical College in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, from a sudden cardiac arrest while performing duty rounds. Sudden cardiac death (SCD) – when the heart stops within an hour – can strike anyone, even during routine exercise or sports. Often a silent coronary blockage ruptures during exertion, causing a massive heart attack. Beyond acute triggers, many underlying risk factors can lurk unnoticed. Doctors emphasize that modern lifestyles are catching up even with the young and active. A sedentary job or a diet full of processed foods can quietly build up heart disease under even an athletic exterior.

