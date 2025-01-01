Audi India sells 5,816 units in 2024, reaches 1 lakh milestone

Mumbai, Jan 1 German luxury carmaker Audi on Wednesday said it sold 5,816 units in India this year, along with clocking the sale of 1,927 retail units alone in the fourth quarter (Q4).

Moreover, the automaker reached the milestone of selling 100,000 units in the country to date.

The ‘Audi Approved: plus’, the brand's pre-owned car business, registered a strong 32 per cent growth in 2024 compared to the previous year, informed the company.

“The first half of 2024 brought supply-related challenges for Audi India, yet the continued demand for our products reflects the enduring trust our customers place in the brand,” said Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India.

With improved supplies in the second half of 2024. the volumes improved by 36 per cent in the fourth quarter compared to the previous quarter.

“This year also marked a major milestone of 100,000 cars sold in India. With the introduction of the new Audi Q8 and new Audi Q7, along with a robust portfolio, we are finishing the year strongly in quarter four and anticipate sales to grow hereon,” said Dhillon.

The automaker inaugurated its largest luxury used car showroom in the north-east region in Guwahati, followed by a new facility in Mangalore.

With 26 facilities across major hubs in India currently, the brand plans to expand this network further to meet the rising demand for pre-owned luxury cars.

“We remain optimistic about the long-term potential of the Indian luxury car market and are committed to delivering exceptional experiences to our customers,” Dhillon added.

The launch of new Audi Q8 and Audi Q7 models bolstered the brand's Q range and reinforced its leadership in the luxury SUV segment, driving substantial customer enthusiasm.

According to industry data, the sale of luxury cars are experiencing robust demand in the domestic market.

As per the latest wealth report by Knight Frank, India is likely to see more ultra-wealthy individuals, with those possessing a net worth exceeding $30 million to reach 19,908 by 2028 — up from 13,263 in 2023.

