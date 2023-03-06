Audiences and Critics both seem to have give the riveting InCar a big Thumbs Up! Read on

New Delhi (India), March 6: InCar is one of the most audacious films to have been made of late. It tells the story of a girl who is kidnapped by three men on the Haryana highways and the ordeal she faces throughout the day.

InCar, adeptly directed by Harsh Warrdhan and featuring Ritika Singh, Manish Jhanjolia, Sandeep Goyat, Sunil Soni, and Gyan Prakash, is very atmospheric and relatable in its themes of misogyny. The film was released in theatres on the 3rd of March, 2023, and is being applauded by audiences and critics alike for its content and grip on the narrative.

The performances of the actors are also being praised by all and sundry. According to media reports, every aspect of the film is done to the T, be it the cinematography or the menacing soundtrack. Debutante director Harsh Warrdhan does a commendable job of extracting fine performances from the cast and making the film gruelling and difficult to watch.

With the raving reviews for the film pouring in, we feel that such realistic films should be made more often so that quality content can be served to Indian audiences.

InCar is running successfully at your nearest theatres, be sure to watch it.

