Aujas Cybersecurity Receives DSCI Excellence Award 2022

Aujas Cybersecurity - An NSEIT Group Company and a leader in cybersecurity transformation services and solutions was awarded with the Data Security Council of India (DSCI) Excellence Award 2022 as the 'Cybersecurity Services Company of the Year' India geography for its strategic, proactive, and innovative security and privacy efforts.

The award emphasizes the significance of the security function and its contribution to the overall business ecosystem, which was presented at the Annual Information Security Summit (AISS) 2022, organized by NASSCOM-DSCI in Gurugram, Haryana (India), last month. A record 314 nominations were received across 21 categories last year, which featured many global cybersecurity enterprises evaluated by an erudite jury.

Anantharaman Sreenivasan, Managing Director, and CEO, NSEIT Limited, said, "Awards and recognition highlight our pioneering efforts as a team to bring enhanced business value for customers. I extend my gratitude to DSCI and the jury members who considered our cybersecurity transformation experts worthy of this award. With most major corporations prioritizing their cybersecurity investments, we continue to invest in this space and are uniquely positioned as a differentiated strategic partner to our clients. The recognition augments our continued journey of excellence as a niche 360-degree IT services provider that can play across the digital transformation value chain and deliver relevant outcomes for our clients.

On receiving the award, Sameer Shelke, CEO and Co-founder, Aujas Cybersecurity - An NSEIT Group Company, said, "We at Aujas are delighted to receive this prestigious award from DSCI. Our clients are at the forefront of everything we do, and we have always strived to offer customer-centric solutions tailored to their business needs. As organizations increase their reliance on digitalization, we continue to play a critical role in securing their growth and customer trust. This award further validates our deep human expertise and investment in state-of-the-art technology to protect our clients."

Vinayak Godse, CEO - Data Security Council of India (DSCI), said, "As per DSCI's report on Cybersecurity Services Landscape, Cybersecurity Services Industry is expected to grow to ~13.6 Billion by 2025. The Indian Services Industry is playing an important role in securing enterprises in India and the globe from continuously evolving cyber threats. Every year, the DSCI Excellence Awards recognizes 'Security Services Company' for its efforts to provide top-notch security competencies. I congratulate Aujas Cybersecurity for winning the DSCI Excellence Awards 2022 in the category 'Cybersecurity Service Company of the Year' and extend my best wishes."

Data Security Council of India (DSCI) is a not-for-profit industry body on data protection in India, set up by NASSCOM®, committed to making cyberspace safe, secure, and trusted by establishing best practices, standards, and initiatives in cyber security and privacy. DSCI engages with governments and their agencies, regulators, industry sectors, industry associations, and think tanks to further its policy advocacy, considered leadership, capacity building, and outreach activities. As cyber security and privacy have become critical for digitizing businesses, the Data Security Council of India (DSCI) would like to support corporate/ industry leaders in making India's cyberspace safe and responsible for privacy.

Aujas is a cybersecurity service provider focused on building and transforming cybersecurity postures to enable businesses and mitigate risks. Aujas strengthens security resilience by minimizing the occurrence of attacks, threats, and risks so that you drive change, innovate, and accelerate growth the way you want. Instated in 2008, Aujas Cybersecurity is now part of the NSE Group and a subsidiary of NSEIT. The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) is one of the world's largest stock exchanges.

For more information, please write to:

connect@nseit.com

This story is provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor