AUPBx Awards Show 2023 Celebrates Excellence in Business and Entrepreneurship

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 18: The highly anticipated AUPBx Awards Show 2023 took place on the 16th of December, 2023, from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm, bringing together industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and innovators to recognize and celebrate outstanding achievements in various business sectors. The event, held at B. N Vaidya Hall, Hindu Colony, Dadar (W), was not only a platform for acknowledging excellence but also provided a unique networking opportunity for participants.

The highlight of the event was the esteemed presence of our Chief Guest, Uday Samant Sir, Minister of Industries, Maharashtra, whose gracious participation added prestige to the occasion accompanied with the presence of Dignitaries Meenal Mohadikar, Sushil Dhanuka, Amit Waikar, Bhushan Marde, Uday Wankhawala, Bharat Dabholkar, Deepa Bhajekar, Shayam Maniyar, Satish Lotlikar & Anand Bheda.

This year, AUPBx Awards Show witnessed an overwhelming response, with over 1000 entries pouring in from various states across India. After a rigorous evaluation process, the top 16 entrants were honoured for their exceptional contributions to their respective fields.

The AUPBx Awards 2023 winners are as follows:

1. Sneha Deshpande - Best Entrepreneur of the Year Women (U30)

2. Smita Hajare - Established Brand of the Year

3. Seema Patil - Excellent Service Awards (Fashion/Blogging)

4. Ulhas Petkar - Iconic Brand of the Year

5. Vaibhav Sardesai - Best Entrepreneur of the Year Men (U50)

6. S. Rama Subramanian - Excellent Service Award (Other)

7. Karuna Navalkar - Concept of the Year

8. Shubhangi Pingale - Best Startup Award

9. Manoj Bidkar - Manufacturing Star Award

10. Nandita Dandekar & Mrunmayee Toraskar - Best Startup Idea Award

11. Rupali Pednekar - Role Model of the Year Women (U50)

12. Anil Mhatre - Best Trader/Exporter Award

13. Kokanbag Agrotourism - Best Agro Processor Award

14. Shrutika Bagul - Best Entrepreneur of the Year Women (U50)

15. Amey Dakway - Excellent Service Award (Food Industry)

16. Swakruta NGO (Manik Patwardhan) - Best NGO Award

The AUPBx Awards Show extends its heartfelt gratitude to the sponsors whose support made this event possible: Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), Jamnalal Bajaj Foundation, Saraswat Bank, and Simandhar Herbal.

Special thanks to Team Hakuna Matata (Madhura Mohadikar) for their hospitality partnership and Team Whitehack Media (Prathamesh Sonsurkar) for their social media and brand management partnership.

The AUPBx Awards Show 2023 was a resounding success, showcasing the best of Indian entrepreneurship and business innovation. We look forward to another year of continued excellence and growth in the business community.

