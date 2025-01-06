Aura Hearing Care Pvt Ltd Launches India’s 1st 100 Percent Insurance for Lost and Damaged Hearing Aids in India

New Delhi [India], January 06: In an unprecedented move, Aura Hearing Care Pvt Ltd has set a new standard in the Retail Industry by becoming the first company in India to introduce 100% insurance coverage for hearing aids, specifically for cases of loss and damage. This innovative initiative is a game-changer, offering peace of mind to thousands of hearing aid users who rely on these essential devices for their daily lives.

A Revolutionary Step in Hearing Care

Hearing aids are vital for millions of individuals, but their high cost and vulnerability to damage or loss often make them inaccessible to many. Recognizing this challenge, Aura Hearing Care has stepped forward with a unique insurance policy covering the complete cost of replacement in cases of damage or loss.

“Losing a hearing aid can feel like losing a part of yourself. At Aura, we're ensuring that no one has to suffer that loss. This insurance initiative reflects our commitment to providing not just hearing aids but also lasting support,” said Naitik Shah, Founder and Managing Director of Aura Hearing Care Pvt Ltd.

Expanding Nationwide Presence

From a single clinic to a trusted network of 26 centers across India, Aura Hearing Care has grown into a leader in the hearing care industry. With a presence in four major cities and plans to expand into newer regions, Aura is making premium hearing care accessible to a broader population.

“Our growth is driven by our mission to reach every corner of India with reliable and advanced hearing solutions. Each new clinic we open represents hope and empowerment for those with hearing loss,” Shah added.

Inspiring Words from the Visionary Leader

Under the leadership of Naitik Shah, Aura has always placed people first. Shah's vision is encapsulated in his inspiring words:

“A hearing aid is more than just a device; it's a gateway to connection, confidence, and quality of life.”

“With 100% insurance for loss and damage, we're not just offering protection; we're offering reassurance and trust.”

Leading the Way in Innovation

Aura Hearing Care continues to stand out with its patient-centric approach and focus on innovation. From offering cutting-edge hearing aids to introducing customer-friendly policies like 100% insurance, Aura has established itself as a trailblazer in the hearing care sector.

A Promising Future

As Aura Hearing Care expands its footprint, the company remains steadfast in its mission to make hearing care affordable, accessible, and stress-free. With its latest insurance initiative, Aura ensures that hearing aid users can focus on what truly matters—rediscovering the joy of sound—without worrying about potential setbacks.

For more information about Aura's insurance offerings and clinic locations, visit aurahearingaid.com

