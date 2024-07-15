Aura Toddlers Present Uniquely Curated Kidspreneurship Activity at Tiny Tycoons, Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) (India) July 15 : Aura Toddlers proudly announces the successful execution of a uniquely curated entrepreneurial activity, Tiny Tycoons, as part of their innovative Future Young Leaders program. This program is designed to instil entrepreneurial skills and a business mindset in toddlers, engaging young children in hands-on educational activities that cover the entire spectrum of building and running a business.

The Future Young Leaders program began with team-building exercises, where children learned the importance of teamwork by being grouped into small teams. Here, they collaborated and communicated, understanding the value of working together towards a common goal. The next step was product selection, where each team brainstormed ideas and selected a product they wanted to create and sell. This process included market research, understanding customer needs, and making decisions based on feasibility and interest.

Creativity was encouraged as the children came up with a name for their company and designed its logo, helping them understand the significance of branding and how it impacts business identity. The program also covered the basics of production, where children learned how products are made through hands-on activities to create their chosen product, gaining insight into the manufacturing process. Kids were taught about various aspects of business operations, including basic financial concepts, inventory management, and the importance of quality control.

“Aura Toddlers is committed to shaping the business minds of tomorrow, starting with the innovative and engaging Kids preneurship activity by educating the kids the in-depth process of business .” – Pooja Shah Founder of Aura Toddlers

Over the span of a month, the toddlers were deeply immersed in the entrepreneurial process. The program was designed to be interactive and engaging, ensuring that the children not only learned but also enjoyed the process. Educators guided them through each step, providing support and encouragement. The program culminated in a live exhibition called Tiny Tycoons, providing children with a platform to sell their products and interact with real customers. During this exhibition, the kids set up their stalls and give a company name for their tiny business – Rose & Daisy, showcasing their products that they have made – LIGHT JARS & another company Young painters made ABSTRACT ART over the past 3 weeks. They engaged with customers, explained their products, convinced them to make purchases, and handled transactions, giving them a taste of financial dealings and customer service. This allowed them to experience the satisfaction and challenges of running a business in a real-world setting.

The outcomes and benefits of the program were numerous. It fostered skill development in creativity and innovation through product selection and branding, problem-solving by overcoming challenges in production and sales, communication through interacting with team members and customers, and financial literacy with a basic understanding of money handling and transactions. Presenting their products and engaging with customers boosted the children's confidence, while the program laid a foundation for future entrepreneurial pursuits by instilling a proactive and innovative mindset. Children gained a practical understanding of what it takes to run a business, providing them with a unique and valuable learning experience at an early age.

The Future Young Leaders program by Aura Toddlers is a pioneering initiative in kidspreneurship, providing young children with an unparalleled opportunity to learn, grow, and shine as budding entrepreneurs.

