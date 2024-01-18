Auric Group partners with Sky Jumper Sports, to launch Amusement Park in Universal Square, Faridabad

ATK

New Delhi [India], January 18: Auric Group, a leading Faridabad-based real estate developer, has partnered with renowned amusement park operator Sky Jumper Sports to gift Greater Faridabad an entertainment zone. Slated to open in Q2 2024 within Auric's flagship commercial project Universal Square sector 79, Faridabad this 16,000 sq ft family amusement park expands the realty firm's efforts to drive community living.

Sky Jumper Sports runs India's largest chain of trampoline arenas with 15 locations across major metros. Their signature offerings include:

* Thrilling Trampoline Park: Featuring multiple interconnected zones and a variety of trampolines, this space will unleash joy and provide boundless opportunities for physical activity.

* State-of-the-Art Bowling Alley: Equipped with advanced technology and comfortable seating, the bowling alley promises friendly competition and endless fun.

* Dedicated Soft Play Arena: Designed for younger children, this safe and colorful space offers interactive play structures and stimulating activities.

* Exhilarating Laser Tag Arena: Equipped with cutting-edge equipment and immersive environments, the laser tag arena will provide an adrenaline-pumping battleground for families and friends.

* Cozy and Appealing Cafe: Offering a selection of delicious refreshments and snacks, the cafe will be the perfect pit stop for refueling after all the excitement.

Auric Group Director Sandeep Aggarwal said, "We consistently enhance Universal Square's value proposition for propertybuyers through such thoughtful amenities. This amusement park adds to the wide retail and hospitality offerings that make it a one-stop destination for family outings and community bonding."

Sky Jumper Founder Sunil Dhar added, "Greater Faridabad is an emerging hub where demand for entertainment will surge given the expanding resident base. Our first Faridabad facility will incorporate enhanced games and infrastructure to deliver exemplary experiences, cementing the city's lifestyle appeal."

