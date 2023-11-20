Auriga Research Private Limited Achieves WHO Prequalification

SRV Media

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], November 20: Auriga Research Private Limited is proud to announce that our laboratory has been officially prequalified by the World Health Organization (WHO). This significant achievement is a testament to our commitment to maintaining the highest standards in pharmaceutical quality control.

The WHO Prequalification Unit (PQT) Inspection Services Team conducted a thorough inspection of our facility in Bangalore. Following a rigorous review process, including the evaluation of our corrective actions to address deficiencies noted during the inspection, our laboratory has been deemed compliant with WHO Good Practices for Pharmaceutical Quality Control Laboratories (GPPQCL).

Our areas of expertise, which have been inspected and recognized as compliant, include:

* Physical/Chemical Analysis of Finished Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients

* Identification and Assay of Impurities and Related Substances

* Microbiological Tests and Stability Studies

The WHO's approval emphasizes our laboratory's capacity to conduct critical quality control analyses with precision and reliability. It reinforces our position as a leader in the pharmaceutical research industry and assures our clients of our unwavering dedication to quality.

We extend our gratitude to our dedicated team for their relentless pursuit of excellence and to our clients for their continued trust and support. Auriga Research Private Limited remains committed to contributing to global health through our high-quality pharmaceutical research and quality control services.

Auriga Research Private Limited, established in 2007, is a renowned name in the field of testing inspection and certification. Headquartered in New Delhi, India, the company specializes in providing comprehensive analytical services to support the pharmaceutical, food, personal care, biotechnology, and healthcare industries. With 6 state-of-the-art facilities and a team of over 700 expert scientists and technicians, Auriga Research is dedicated to ensuring the safety and efficacy of pharmaceutical products, thereby contributing significantly to public health and safety.

For more information, please visit: https://extranet.who.int/prequal/WHOPIR/auriga-research-private-limited-0

Contact: Gautham H - gauthamh@aurigaresearch.com, www.aurigaresearch.com

