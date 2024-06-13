Auris Galleria receives OC, marks a new milestone in High-Street Retail & Commercial Spaces

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 13: Auris Galleria, the premier high-street retail and commercial project at Malad West, developed by Transcon Developers and Sheth Creators, proudly announces the receipt of its Occupation Certificate (OC). This landmark achievement marks the beginning of a new state-of-the-art shopping and business experience in one of Mumbai's most vibrant neighborhoods.

The project spans an impressive total area of 66,667.50 square feet comprising 78 retail units and 29 commercial units, each offering spacious layouts starting from 375 up to 1238 square feet. Auris Galleria promises a premium investment opportunity for businesses looking to establish a presence in a thriving commercial hub.

Having received the OC, Auris Galleria stands ready to welcome its first wave of retailers and commercial tenants. The completion of this project underscores the commitment of Transcon Developers and Sheth Creators to delivering top-notch quality and timely execution in all their ventures.

Speaking on the achievement, Shraddha Kedia-Agarwal, Director, Transcon Developers said, "We are thrilled to receive the OC for this project and are committed to delivering unparalleled luxury and convenience in the realm of retail and commercial real estate. We would invite investors and entrepreneurs alike to come and invest in this project, whether to establish a flagship retail outlet or launch a cutting-edge commercial venture. Auris Galleria provides the ideal canvas to realize one's ambitious aspirations. With its blend of sophistication, connectivity, and affordability, Auris Galleria emerges as the premier destination for discerning businesses seeking to make a lasting impression."

Auris Galleria stands as a testament to architectural brilliance and innovative design. With its commendable facade and compelling layout, this Ground+4 structure is crafted to offer an extraordinary shopping experience. The spacious framework allows retailers to conceptualize and set up their shops effortlessly, ensuring an efficient and enjoyable environment for shoppers. Designed to global standards, Auris Galleria is set to welcome international brands and homegrown labels, making it a vibrant hub for commerce and culture.

Situated in a favorable locality, Auris Galleria is strategically positioned near well-known malls, railway stations, highways, and residential projects, ensuring high footfall and accessibility. Its proximity to Link Road and Malad Railway Station, as well as renowned shopping centers like Croma, Dmart, Inorbit, and Infinity Mall, positions Auris Galleria as a pivotal shopping destination in Malad. This influential project is poised to transform the city's shopping landscape, making it the next ultimate shopping destination.

Auris Galleria is conceptualized on the principles of urban luxury and rejuvenation. Its integration within the prestigious Auris Serenity project not only ensures exclusivity but also offers a seamless experience for patrons and businesses alike. Its strategic positioning ensures seamless access to a vibrant community of upscale residential towers, enhancing foot traffic and fostering a dynamic business environment. The project boasts ample car parking space, ensuring a hassle-free experience for both tenants and visitors. From sleek storefronts to state-of-the-art commercial spaces, Auris Galleria caters to the diverse needs of modern businesses, setting a new standard in luxury retail and commercial real estate.

Transcon Developers and Sheth Creators are excited to see Auris Galleria evolve into a bustling hub of commercial activity, offering unparalleled opportunities for growth and success to its occupants. The project is expected to generate significant revenue, contributing to the local economy and providing businesses with a vibrant environment to thrive.

